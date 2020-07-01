Anatomic Pathology Market | Analysis and Opportunities During COVID-19 Pandemic

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The growth in this market is majorly driven by the high incidence of cancer and other target diseases, availability of reimbursement, and the growing focus on personalized medicine. However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

The anatomic pathology market is estimated to grow from USD 33.0 billion in 2019 to USD 44.4 billion by 2024, at a CAGR of 6.1%.

Anatomic Pathology Market by Product & Service (Instruments (Tissue Processing Systems, Microtomes), Consumables (Antibodies), Histopathology), Application (Disease Diagnosis (Cancer (Gastrointestinal)), End User (Hospital, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2024

However, the availability of refurbished products, the lack of skilled professionals, and product recalls are expected to hamper market growth to a certain extent during the forecast period.

Request a Sample Report of Anatomic Pathology Market at:: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=137323145

The Anatomic Pathology Market is Segmented on:

1. Product & Service

2. Consumables

3. Application

4. End User

Services segment to witness the highest growth during the forecast period

By product & service, the market is segmented into services, instruments, and consumables. The services segment accounted for the largest market share in 2018 and is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest share of the anatomic pathology market, by application, in 2018

Based on application, the market is segmented into disease diagnosis and medical research. The market for disease diagnosis is further segmented into cancer and other diseases. In 2018, the disease diagnosis segment accounted for the largest market share.

Get a sample PDF copy of the Report @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=137323145

The report claims to split the Regional Scope of the Focused anatomic pathology Market into

North America (US and Canada)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Spain, RoE & Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, India and Rest of Asia Pacific)

Rest of World (Latin America, Middle East & Africa)

The Geographical Landscape of the Market Include:

In 2018, North America accounted for the largest market share, followed by Europe. The easy accessibility to advanced technologies, government initiatives for screening cancer patients, favorable reimbursement scenario for anatomic pathology diagnostic tests, increasing healthcare expenditure, and the presence of high-quality infrastructure for hospitals and clinical laboratories in the region are the major factors driving the growth of the market in North America.

Some key players mentioned in the research report are: