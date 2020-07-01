Enteral Feeding Formulas Market Outlook, Top Players, Competitive Analysis and Forecasts Report, 2018 – 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-01 — /EPR Network/ —

The enteral feeding formulas market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Growing geriatric population prone to chronic diseases to spur enteral feeding formulas. The growing occurrence of chronic diseases; particularly among geriatric populace is the major factor estimated to boost the feeding formulas market growth over the forecast period. Enteral feeding formulas are also termed as peptide-based diets or enteral nutrition formulas.

A growing geriatric population (above 60 years) and access to several daycares, homecare, and the other geriatric care services in developed countries will lead market in future. Furthermore, growing number of cancer patients is projected to propel overall feeding formulas market in the forecast period. As patient recovers, diet and nutrition is affected during post-surgery, chemotherapy, and pre-surgery. On the other hand, availability of alternatives may restrain overall market growth in future.

Key Vendors

• Nestle S.A.

• Meiji Holdings Company, Ltd.

• B. Braun Melsungen AG

• Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

• Medline Industries, Inc.

• Abbott Laboratories, Limited

The report presented by WHO states that in 2012, cancer occurrence was 14.1 million across the globe that included 6.7 million female patients and 7.4 million male patients. On the other hand, the World Age-Standardized (AS) data shows that there are about 165 cases over 100,000 females and 205 new cancer cases every after 100,000 men all over the world. To ensure high-quality healthcare benefits, Medicare and Medicaid Services announced series of initiatives and rules that will modify the way Medicare pays healthcare providers, hospitals, and doctors.

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East & Africa

• South America

The data presented by the American Society for Parental and Enteral Nutrition states that around 245,000 U.S. patients (also includes children and newborns) receives tube feeding throughout their hospital stay. In 2011, NCBI specified that approx. 70 to 80% of pregnant women suffer from vomiting and nausea. This leads to high demand for enteral nutrition. The Duke University Health System invented a system to control rules for patients those are conscious of need for improved blood glucose control.

