France, 2026-01-09 — /EPR Network/ — The Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine issues this Administrative Notice to formally confirm its internal procedures governing the receipt, logging, verification, attribution, and handling of external correspondence. This notice is issued as part of routine institutional maintenance and reflects practices already in continuous operation.

Scope of Correspondence

The Office receives correspondence relating to academic matters, media inquiries, institutional communications, and general written submissions. All incoming communications are logged upon receipt and reviewed for authenticity, relevance, and proper identification prior to any consideration of response. Communications that cannot be verified, lack sufficient identifying information, or originate from unofficial channels may be archived without reply.

Verification and Attribution

Formal correspondence addressed to the Office is processed exclusively through established administrative channels. Communications originating from third-party reposts, informal platforms, anonymous sources, or indirect attribution are not treated as official unless independently verified. The Office does not recognize statements, inquiries, or representations as official unless they are received through, or confirmed by, its designated contact methods.

Distinction Between Personal and Official Communications

The Office maintains a clear distinction between correspondence addressed to Count Jonathan in a personal capacity and formal communications directed to the Office itself. Only correspondence processed through the Office’s administrative procedures may be regarded as official or representative of the Office.

Statements and Public Commentary

Public notices, confirmations, or statements issued by the Office are subject to internal authorization and verification protocols. When commentary or observations are issued by the Private Secretary, attribution reflects that role accordingly. Statements issued directly by Count Jonathan are identified as such. No communication should be considered official unless clearly attributed through these established procedures.

Record Consistency and Archiving

The Office does not comment on speculative, anonymous, or unattributed material circulating outside its formal channels. Requests for confirmation or clarification are assessed on a case-by-case basis. The absence of a response should not be interpreted as acknowledgment, endorsement, or validation of external claims.

This notice is issued solely for administrative clarification and record consistency. No changes to contact information, representation, or public-facing structure are being introduced at this time.

Official Addresses:

Office of Count Jonathan of Aquitaine

Centre Culturel Européen

Villa des Arts

2 rue de la République

84000 Avignon, France

Office of Count Jonathan David Nelson, LLC:

A Delaware Domestic Limited Liability Company

Registered Office: 16192 Coastal Highway, Lewes, Delaware 19958

Registered Agent: Harvard Business Services, Inc.