Lumex IC Embedded RGB LEDs Featured in Latest Future Electronics E-Newsletter

Montreal, Canada, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring the Lumex IC Embedded RGB Surface Mount LEDs in the latest issue of the All in 1 newsletter.

The SMD-LX5050RGB-TR by Lumex features a low profile, low drive current and an IC-embedded driver to meet color requirements and reduce the time of software development. Both adaptable and rigid, this LED can easily adapt to odd sizes, shapes or material PCB design, including hollow ring, rigid stripe and flexible stripe. The single GPIO pin can manage up to 1024 SMD-LX5050RGB-TR LEDs, and each RGB chip uses 256 grades of PWM for brightness control to mix different colors. The SMD-LX5050RGB-TR can also integrate with Lumex‘s Digital LEDs Controller to offload MCUs or controllers; which will save more on the overall cost to fulfill the desire of colors.

