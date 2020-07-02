Alike Coworking Space in Auckland Launched its New and Improved Website

Auckland, New Zealand, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ — Alike, a coworking space in Auckland, has launched its newly improved website. The company’s owner, Che O’Donnell-Gibson, presents its website as a source of useful information for those who are in search of shared spaces in a premier location, as well as those who want to learn more about coworking spaces.

Alike, which can be found online through https://www.alike.co.nz/, has been designed to improve the user experience of web visitors with its enhanced layout, including an easy-to-use booking option for those who want to visit the shared space in Auckland. It also offers more comprehensive information about its open plan and private offices to help simplify the search of those looking for a quality but affordable coworking space in Auckland.

The new website also now features an About Us page which further provides a brief background of the person behind Alike. In addition to that, visitors of the website can expect to find fresh updates through its blog which will regularly publish articles. It aims to make web users a click away from pertinent information. The blog will also be the portal that will connect Alike to freelancers, startups, entrepreneurs, and other people who are interested in shared office spaces.

To learn more about Alike and view the new website, please visit: https://www.alike.co.nz/

