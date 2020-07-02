Phototherapy Equipment Market Share, Growth, Region Wise Analysis of Top Players and Forecasts 2025

02nd July 2020 – The global Phototherapy Equipment/Device Market value was worth USD 481.5 million in 2016 which is anticipated to increase at a CAGR of more than 5.8% over the forecast period. Growing incidence of skin diseases is significantly boosting the phototherapy equipment market. Some of the most prevalent skin diseases include eczema, psoriasis and acne related problems.

Psoriasis is one of the most prevalent autoimmune diseases in the U.S. According to International Federation of Psoriasis Association (IFPA), nearly 150,000 new cases of psoriasis come up every year. Based on National Eczema Association statistics, 31.6 million people in US suffer from eczema. High pollution results into global warming and ultraviolet rays; this is another factor which contributes to the high prevalence of these skin disorders. According to American Academy of Dermatology, 50 million of the U.S. population suffer from acne problems every year. As a result, increasing incidence and prevalence of such skin diseases is projected to accelerate growth of the phototherapy equipment market.

Apart from chronic skin diseases, phototherapy equipment are also used for treating neonatal jaundice. Exposure of fluorescent lights on neonates helps in the treatment of this disease condition. According to WHO, almost 60% of the new born suffer from jaundice within first week of their birth. According to Scholars Journal of Applied Medical Sciences, almost 25-50% of infants and premature neonates suffer from jaundice. Thus, increasing number of neonates with jaundice is expected to support the demand for phototherapy products.

Furthermore, with technological advancements in the field of phototherapy, this market is witnessing a significant growth. For instance, Nice4000 CFL- standalone CFL phototherapy, manufacutured by Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd. uses compact fluorescent tubes to deliver high intensity phototherapy for the treatment of neonatal jaundice. Several bulb configurations are also available Several bulb configurations are available for phototherapy and diagnosis.

Product Insights

Based on product, the market is segmented into conventional, fiberoptic, and LED equipment. In 2016, conventional equipment dominated the market owing to is high usage in the treatment of eczema, psoriasis and other skin diseases.

LED equipment is expected to witness an attractive growth over the forecast period due to the availability of cost-effective devices. These products are highly effective in treating neonatal jaundice. For instance, IREX10, manufactured by Ibis Medical is highly efficient in treating neonatal jaundice.

Some of the key players of the market comprise Nice Neotech Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; GE Healthcare; Natus Medical Incorporated; Philips Lighting Holding B.V.; Solarc Systems Inc.; Atom Medical Corporation; Phoenix Medical Systems Pvt. Ltd.; and National Biological Corp.

Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

MEA

South Africa

