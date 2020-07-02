Intraoperative Imaging Market is on Course to Grow at a CAGR of XX% During the Forecast Period 2016–2024

Health care stakeholders need to invest in value-based care, innovative care delivery models, advanced digital technologies. XploreMR will help you to know declarative, procedural, contextual, and somatic information about the “Intraoperative Imaging Market”. It also provides a critical assessment of the performance of emerging and mature markets in a new publication titled “Global Market Study on Intraoperative Imaging: Systems Segment Projected to Grow at a Relatively High CAGR over the Forecast Period”.

XploreMR examines the performance of the global intraoperative imaging market for a period of eight years in a new report titled “Intraoperative Imaging Market: Global Industry Analysis and Forecast, 2016–2024.” According to the report, companies operating in the global intraoperative imaging market are mainly focusing on geographic expansion, establishing facilities in proximity to target markets and consolidation of existing manufacturing capabilities to gain larger market share.

Major intraoperative imaging companies are acquiring intraoperative imaging firms in various regions to strengthen their market position and create sustainable positioning. In addition, these companies are entering into collaborations with other manufacturers and solution providers to capture a maximum share of the market. Some of the leading companies in the global intraoperative imaging market are targeting North America and Europe for launching their new range of products.

Report Structure

The global intraoperative imaging market report begins with an executive summary giving the report data overview and the market taxonomy highlighting the different segments covered in the report. It is followed by an overview of market dynamics of the global intraoperative imaging market, which includes XploreMR’s analysis of key trends, drivers, restraints, and opportunities that are influencing the growth of the global intraoperative imaging market. It also includes insights into equipment pricing for intraoperative imaging devices such as intraoperative MRI, intraoperative CT, and intraoperative ultrasound. Impact analysis of key growth drivers and restraints based on the weighted average model has been included in the global intraoperative imaging market report after detailed analysis of individual regions to better equip readers with meaningful insights on ongoing developments in the market. To understand key growth segments in terms of growth and adoption of intraoperative imaging in the detection of brain tumor, neuropsychiatric disorders, and pediatric brain tumor globally, XploreMR has developed a unique market attractiveness index for the global intraoperative imaging market. The resulting index is anticipated to help providers identify real market opportunities.

Lastly, the report on the global intraoperative imaging market includes a detailed competitive landscape to provide report audiences with a dashboard view based on categories of providers in the global intraoperative imaging market. Key categories of providers covered in the report are diagnostics service providers such as hospitals and healthcare centers. Detailed profiles of the providers are also included in the scope of the report to evaluate their long- and short-term strategies, key offerings, SWOT analysis, and recent developments in the global intraoperative imaging market.

Market Segmentation

By Region North America Europe Latin America APAC MEA



By Component

Systems Intraoperative MRI Systems Intraoperative CT Systems Intraoperative Ultrasound Services Installation Services Maintenance Services Software



By Application Cancer Tumor Removal Neurosurgical Intervention Orthopedic Procedures Cardiovascular Intervention

