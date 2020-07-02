Women’s Health Care Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% | Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions

According to the new market research report Women’s HealthCare Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global forecast to 2024, published by MarketsandMarkets™

[146 Pages Report] The Global Women’s Health Care Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Market Growth Drivers: 

  • Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women
  • Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies
  • Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth
  • Growing Focus on Product R&D

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market.

Based on drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.

The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment. Furthermore, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis also supports the growth of this segment. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment also holds the largest share of the market owing to these factors.

Which geographical region is dominating the global women’s healthcare market?

The global Women’s healthcare market is segmented into four major regions, namely, North America, Europe, APAC, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. In 2018, North America was the largest and the fastest-growing regional market for women’s healthcare. North America, which comprises the US and Canada, forms the largest market for women’s healthcare. Factors supporting market growth include the growing prevalence of PCOS and postmenopausal osteoporosis, the growing median age of first-time pregnancies, and increased healthcare spending in the US and Canada. Also, high awareness and understanding regarding contraceptives among American women and easy access to modern contraception as compared to developing countries propels the market growth in this region.

Who are the key players operating in the global women’s healthcare market?

The Women’s healthcare market is a fragmented in nature, with a large number of players, including tier 1 and mid-tier companies competing for market shares. The prominent players in the global women’s healthcare market include Bayer AG (Germany), Allergan (Dublin), Merck & Co. (US), Pfizer Inc. (US), Amgen (US), Agile Therapeutics Inc. (US), Ferring Pharmaceuticals (US), Mylan N.V. (US), Lupin (India), Blairex Laboratories (US), Apothecus Pharmaceutical (US), Eli Lilly And Company (US), Novartis AG (Switzerland), and Johnson & Johnson Services, Inc. (US).

