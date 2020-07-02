Women’s Health Care Market Growing at a CAGR of 13.2% | Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-02 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Women’s HealthCare Market by Drugs (Prolia, Xgeva, Evista, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast, Nuvaring, Primarin, Actonel), Application (Female Infertility, Postmenopausal Osteoporosis, Endometriosis, Contraception, PCOS, Menopause) – Global forecast to 2024“, published by MarketsandMarkets™

[146 Pages Report] The Global Women’s Health Care Market is projected to reach USD 17.8 billion, at a CAGR of 13.2% during the forecast period.

Market Growth Drivers:

Growing Incidence of Chronic Health Conditions Among Women

Demand for Contraceptives to Prevent Unintended Pregnancies

Government Initiatives to Curb Population Growth

Growing Focus on Product R&D

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market.

Based on drug, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into EVISTA, XGEVA, Prolia, Mirena, Zometa, Reclast/Aclasta, Minastrin 24 Fe, NuvaRing, FORTEO, Premarin, ACTONEL, and ORTHO-TRI-CY LO (28). Prolia is the largest and fastest-growing segment of the market. Prolia has shown a considerable year-on-year growth primarily due to increasing unit demand. Prolia has witnessed positive market growth owing to the increasing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis in the US.

The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the women’s healthcare market is segmented into hormonal infertility, postmenopausal osteoporosis, endometriosis, contraceptives, menopause, PCOS, and other applications. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment is expected to grow at a higher CAGR during the forecast period. The growing prevalence of postmenopausal osteoporosis and a high risk of osteoporosis fractures are the prime factors that contribute towards the large share of this segment. Furthermore, the focus of pharmaceutical players on providing effective drugs for postmenopausal osteoporosis also supports the growth of this segment. The postmenopausal osteoporosis segment also holds the largest share of the market owing to these factors.

