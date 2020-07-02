High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market Growing at a CAGR of 3.1% | Segmentation | Impact of Covid 19 Detailed Analysis

According to the new market research report “High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market by Product (Supermix Reagent, RT PCR Instrument, Software), Application (SNP Genotyping, Mutation Discovery, Epigenetics), Enduser (Research Laboratories, Hospital, Diagnostic Center) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The Global High-Resolution Melting Analysis Market is expected to reach USD 302.1 Million, at a CAGR of 3.1%

Major Market Growth Drivers:

  • Advantages of HRM Over Other Genotyping Technologies
  • Rising Prevalence of Infectious Diseases and Genetic Disorders
  • Increasing Public-Private Investments, Funds, and Grants
  • Use of HRM in Pathogen Identification

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

On the basis of product & service, the high-resolution melting analysis market is segmented into instruments, reagents & consumables, and software & services. The reagents and consumables segment dominated the market in 2016; and is expected to continue to dominate the market during the forecast period. The segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the high-resolution melting analysis market is broadly classified into SNP genotyping, mutation scanning, species identification, pathogen identification, epigenetics, and other applications. The SNP genotyping segment accounted for the largest share of the high-resolution melting analysis market. This can be attributed to the wide range of applications of SNP genotyping in the diagnosis of genetic and autoimmune diseases, study of the variations in drug responses, drug discovery & development, and the identification of genetic variations in plant or animal genomes.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and RoW. In 2016, North America (comprising the U.S. and Canada) accounted for the largest share of the global high-resolution melting analysis market, followed by Europe. The rising prevalence of infectious diseases, genetic disorders, & other chronic diseases, and the large number of genotyping-based research and development projects are key growth drivers for the HRM market in North America.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Prominent players in the global high-resolution melting analysis market include Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), F. Hofmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland), Bio-Rad Laboratories (U.S.), and QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Agilent Technologies Inc. (U.S.), bioMérieux S.A. (France), Illumina, Inc. (U.S.), Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (U.S.), Novacyt (France), Azura Genomics (U.S.), Canon Biomedical (U.S.), and PREMIER Biosoft (U.S.), among others.

