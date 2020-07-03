Antiseptic and Disinfectant Products Market Drivers | Challenges/Risks, Expansion | | Forecast To 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-03 — /EPR Network/ —

The global antiseptic and disinfectant products market is anticipated to grow at a significant CAGR growth in the forthcoming period. Rising number of incidences related to Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs), and increasing awareness level among general population regarding home hygiene and the need for disinfection, are the key factors fostering market demand over the past few years. Additionally, soaring use of endoscope reprocesses and surgical units is expected to drive need for antiseptics and disinfectants during the forecast period.

The application of disinfectant solutions in hospitals and clinics generally provides protection against contamination and lowers the risk of getting hospital-acquired infections. Major purpose of antiseptic and disinfectant products is prevention of bacteria and other microbial infections from entering the patient’s body. Surging number of incidences related to the Hospital-acquired Infections (HAIs) due to the lack of sanitation and precaution is the key factor responsible for sustained market growth.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), almost one in every 25 hospital patients has been diagnosed with one healthcare-associated infection every year. These alarming figures are propelling the demand for antiseptic and disinfectant products market across the globe. Several governments are taking collaborative efforts to limit the cases of healthcare-associated infection and to promote home and personal hygiene, thus fostering the industry growth over the forecast period. Rising awareness levels, increasing disposable income and surging investment by local governments to improve healthcare infrastructure are other important industry drivers.

Key Product

• Hand Sanitizers

• Cleaning Agents

• Mouthwashes

• Other

Key Applications

• Hygiene and Wellness Sector

• Household

• Other

Key Regions

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Introduction of innovative products to limit infections caused by C. diff, which is a Gram-positive anaerobic bacillus are expected to favor antiseptic and disinfectant products market growth during the forecast period. For instance, Angelini Pharma Inc., has launched series of 1:10 Dilution Alcavis Bleach Wipes that are used for disinfecting patient care equipment and hard, non-porous environmental surfaces. These wipes has been approved by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) for commercial use.

