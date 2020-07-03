Ion-exchange Resin Market Segmented by Regions, Types and Applications with Forecast Report from 2019 – 2028

03rd July 2020 – The Ion-exchange Resin Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Rising use of nuclear energy for electricity generation in developing countries drives overall market. Ion-exchange resin is also termed as ion-exchange polymer. It is a light and porous solid that determines total ion concentration and the polymeric structure of the solution.

For instance, ion exchange resin bead Purolite C100 with negatively charged sulfonic functional groups will attract cations to leave neutral charge, and are supplied in either the sodium (Na+) form or the Hydrogen (H+) form. Rising affluence in the APAC region and rapidly growing urbanization will have positive impact on overall ion exchange resin market growth in future. Furthermore, rising use of nuclear energy for electricity generation in developing countries is estimated to drive ion-exchange resin in forecast period.

Also, strict environmental policy is estimated to drive overall market in future. Agencies such as India Works Association (India) and Environmental Protection Agency (US) are framing the guidelines for water disposable. However, lack of awareness among developing regions and unpredictability in raw material cost are the factors that may hinder overall market growth in future.

Reuse and recycling of water and growing industrialization in developing countries such as Thailand, India, and China are estimated to create new opportunities in ion-exchange resin sector. A ResinTech company, ACM Technologies, in May 2017, unlocked a novel procedure for generation of ion exchange resins in California (the U.S.), Gardena by providing subsequent reuse and regeneration.

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

