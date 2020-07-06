Active Implantable Medical Devices Market Worth $26.75 Billion | Segmentation, Geographical Analysis & Major Key Players

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

According to the new market research report “Active Implantable Medical Devices Market by Product (Implantable Cardioverter Defibrillators (Transvenous & Subcutaneous), Cardiac Pacemaker, Ventricular Assist Device, Neurostimulator, Implantable Hearing Devices) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™

The Active Implantable Medical Devices Market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, to reach $26.75 Billion.

Factors such as growth in aging population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, investments and funds to develop technologically advanced products, expanded applications of neurostimulators, and favorable reimbursement scenario for ENT procedures in developed countries are the primary growth drivers for the implantable and life-sustaining devices market. However, unfavorable healthcare reforms in the U.S., issues related to the use of implantable medical devices, and the high cost of implants may hinder the growth of this market to a certain extent.

Market Segmentation in Detailed:

In this report, the market is segmented on the basis of product and region.

On the basis of product, the market is segmented into implantable cardioverter defibrillators, implantable cardiac pacemakers, implantable heart monitors/insertable loop recorders, ventricular assist devices, neurostimulators, and implantable hearing devices. The implantable cardioverter defibrillators segment accounted for the largest share of the implantable and life-sustaining devices market.

The growth of the implantable hearing devices is mainly attributed to the increasing prevalence of hearing loss across the globe and growing ENT procedures due to favorable reimbursement policies in the developed countries.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is the largest regional segment for the active implantable medical devices market. The large share of this regional segment can be attributed to the growth in geriatric population, increasing prevalence of cardiovascular and neurological diseases, high accessibility to advanced technologies, increasing development of innovative and technologically advanced products, and increasing healthcare expenditure in the region.

However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to the growth in geriatric population, growing incidence of chronic diseases, rising healthcare spending, healthcare reforms for infrastructural development, growing demand for advanced technologies to develop advanced products, and less stringent regulations.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Medtronic plc (Ireland), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), and Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.) held the major share of the implantable cardiovascular and neurostimulators devices market. Whereas, Cochlear Limited (Australia), MED-EL (Austria), Sonova Holding AG (Switzerland), and William Demant Holding A/S (Denmark) held the major share of the implantable hearing devices market.