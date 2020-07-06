NOW MORE THAN EVER YOU DESERVE A MOMMY’S TIME OUT!

East Hanover, NJ, USA, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ — During these unprecedented times, all we can say is THANK YOU! Thank you for everything you have done, and continue to do. Thank you for keeping the home together and making the new normal feel safe. Even when vacation plans change and summer camp is cancelled, you make everything OK because you are a great MOMMY!

All great Mommy’s know when they need to take a break and recharge. Next time, take a break with Mommy’s Time Out because you deserve it!

Mommy’s Time Out’s 15th vintage is now in the market! Our newest bottling of Moscato from Sicily was just introduced as well. These wonderful, tasty wines come in four varieties: Mommy’s Time Out Pinot Grigio, Mommy’s Time Out Moscato, Mommy’s Time Out Delicious Red and Mommy’s Time Out Delicious Pink. All are made from grapes grown in Italy and have fruity undertones. All the wines are fresh, fruity and well balanced and are delicious for sipping with snacks or to complement a meal.

“Mommy’s Time Out is a delightful wine that MOMMY’S can enjoy when they want to kick back and relax,” said Mike Cincotta, President of Selective Wine Estates, Inc. importers and brand owners of Mommy’s Time Out Wine.

Mommy’s Time Out comes in 750-ml and 1.5-L sizes. The suggested retail price is $9.99 for the 750ml size and $16.99 for the 1.5L size (Mommy’s Time Out Trebbiano Pinot Grigio only).

Adults over the age of 21 should enjoy Mommy’s Time Out responsibly.

For more information on Mommy’s Time Out please visit www.mommystimeoutwine.com.

