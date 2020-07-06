Potash Fertilizers Market worth $26.87 Billion by 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-06 — /EPR Network/ —

The global potash fertilizers market is projected to reach USD 26.87 Billion by 2022 in terms of value, at a CAGR of 4.47% from USD 21.60 Billion in 2017. The global potash fertilizers market is expanding with considerable growth potential during the next five years. The growth of this market can be attributed to the need for higher productivity using limited land area and increase in applicability of potash fertilizers.

Potassium chloride segment, by type, estimated to be the largest segment

The potassium chloride segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the potash fertilizers market in 2017. It is the most widely used source of potassium for agricultural crops. Also referred to as Muriate of Potash (MOP), it has a high nutrient concentration. The majority of crops fertilized with potassium chloride include field, horticultural, and plantation crops.

Broadcasting segment, by application method, is estimated to be the largest segment

The broadcasting segment is estimated to hold the largest share in the potash fertilizers market, in terms of value, in 2017. Broadcasting application method requires fertilizers in much lesser quantities, making it an economical option for large-scale crop producers. This is one of the major drivers fueling the growth of the broadcasting segment.

Asia Pacific is estimated to be the most lucrative market for potash fertilizers

In 2017, the Asia Pacific market is estimated to hold a significant share in the global potash fertilizers market. The major driver for this significant share is rise in population coupled with increase in demand for potash fertilizers in countries such as China, India, and Indonesia.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as the Yara International ASA (Norway), Agrium Inc. (Canada), Potash Corporation of Saskatchewan Inc. (Canada), EuroChem Group AG (Switzerland), The Mosaic Company (U.S.), JSC Belaruskali (Belarus), HELM AG (Germany), Israel Chemicals Ltd.(Israel), Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile(Chile) S.A, Borealis AG (Austria) , Sinofert Holdings Limited (Hong Kong), K+S AKTIENGESELLSCHAFT (Germany).

