Entertainment Robots Market Study by Price, Revenue and Gross Margin Analysis by 2023

06th July 2020 – The Entertainment Robots Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Production of entertainment robots using AI drives overall market growth. Entertainment robots are manufactured mainly to entertain humans, especially clients, children, guests, and elderly. These robots are equipped with cameras to avoid obstacles and microphones to recognize voices. They have ability to converse, dance, move, sing, and interact with people.

Availability of subsidies or innovation budget is estimated to fuel the entertainment robots market growth in the forecast period. Several industries are manufacturing robotic kits that enhance children’s skills and knowledge in subjects like mathematics, science, and others. . For example, entertainment industry uses artificial intelligence (AI) in children’s toys. However, high investment cost and lack of skilled personnel are the factors that hamper overall market growth.

At present, the major trends in the market are intelligent humanoid robots developed by the U.S. based company “Sarcos Corp”. They have also developed virtual reality platforms and manufacture hypersensitive and durable entertainment robots. These robots are specially designed as friends for kids at home and these toys range from $ 50 to 1000. On October 5 2018, UBTECH, a leader in AI technologies and intelligent humanoid robotics; announced their new project on Alexa-enabled robot that can even perform yoga at the Consumer Electronics Show expo. The UBTECH Robotics Walker is a tall bot with true bipedal motion that allows it to walk around, kick a soccer ball, and even go up and down stairs.

On January 7, 2019, UBTECH Robotics revealed its enhanced robots with new versions of Walker and Cruzr (Cloud-based humanoid service robot). Walker with the addition of robotic hands and arms. Whereas, Cruzr with enhanced performance and reliability. These intelligent robots are there to improve the entertainment quotient on the home front. Furthermore, Alpha Mini is ready to communicate, befriend, teach, and entertain in several scenarios.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Innovation First

Fischertechnik

Lego

Microsoft

Electromechanica

Evolution Robotics

Honda

Hitachi

Toyota

Anybots

