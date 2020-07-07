iBrazee releases new single ‘Ah Shore Thing’

EAST COAST, USA, 2020-Jul-07 — /EPR Network/ — The songwriter and producer of R&B known as iBrazee has released his latest official single, “Ah Shore Thing.” The single has been proudly published as an independent release without the involvement of the corporate music industry. Chill, stylish, and more than a little inspirational, “Ah Shore Thing” showcases iBrazee as one of the most intriguing R&B artists of the year so far and promises that he has plenty more where that came from.

The East Coast’s iBrazee cites as main artistic influences Tyrese, Akon, and Tank, but the artist is quick to point out that his own sound is fresh, unique and largely unlike anything today’s music fans have heard before.

“I don’t really have a main influence,” he writes. “Music is really my outlet and I want to get the message out that you can get through whatever you go through.”

This theme runs throughout music by iBrazee. No surprise, that, either, considering his experiences.

“Music was an outlet during my time in prison,” writes iBrazee, “especially when I unfortunately ended up in solitary.”

With an emphasis on warm tones, melodic precision, and a smooth delivery, “Ah Shore Thing” by iBrazee has a little something for every fan of the sound.

Asked to describe in detail the overall meaning of “Ah Shore Thing,” iBrazee writes: “The message is you can go through whatever and get through it. My personal message is that this is my last cry. No matter what I’ve been through, I came out of it. I want my listeners to keep pushing no matter the situation.”

iBrazee describes himself as an “overcomer.”

“I did 20 years in prison,” writes iBrazee, “and I spent quite a few years on solitary – six years to be exact – and during those times it was music that brought me through. My music will tell a story of not only the struggles I faced, but those my listeners face, those my supporters may be facing. I want to give them motivation. I want to tell the story they may not know how to speak on.”

That’s not his only message to the world, though.

“I want my listeners to know this is only the beginning of iBrazee.”

“Ah Shore Thing” by iBrazee is available from quality digital music stores online worldwide now. Get in early, R&B fans.

