Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

07th July 2020 – The Enzyme for Pulp & Paper Market is estimated to expand at a healthy CAGR in the upcoming period. Increasing necessity for fiber strength, deinking, and fibrillation enhancement in paper production drive the overall market growth. The enzyme is used to improve paper quality and reduce energy consumption and cost. Enzymes are exclusively used in several processes like bioremediation of effluents, bio-pulping, paper coloration, bio-bleaching, fiber grafting, de-inking, and pitch removal.

Rapid development of paper packaging industry due to rising demand for sustainable packing solutions from food processing, FMCG, pharmaceutical, and healthcare sector are estimated to display prominent growth of enzyme for pulp & paper market in future. Furthermore, being tamper proof, lightweight, convenient, and durable are the major properties driving product demand. The latest trend catching up is that the next-generation enzymes use genetic engineering to optimize the action of enzymes for paper and pulp industry.

Of late, enzymes are being exclusively used in the prebleaching of kraft pulp. Xylanase enzyme plays an important role in this regard. However, the presence of alternatives is the biggest hurdle for the development of Enzyme for Pulp & Paper market. At present, enzymes play important role in eco-friendly biobleaching of soft and hard wood pulps. MetZyme products provide new bio-friendly solutions to enhance the procedures and advance significant economic aids.

The Association of Manufacturers and Formulators of Enzyme Products (AMFEP) is conscious regarding safety for workers in pulp & paper mills and offers safety stewardship to corporations using enzyme products. However, security at work places needs to be ensured.

Key Players Analysis covered in these report

Novozymes

DuPont (Genencor and Dyadic)

ABF Ingredients (AB Enzymes)

BASF (Verenium)

Buckman

Enzymatic Deinking Technologies

Denykem

Metgen

Advanced Enzymes

Anil Bioplus

Leveking

Sukehan

Kdnbio

Yiduoli

Youtellbio

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

Direct Channel

Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

