Kiteboarding Equipment Market Insights | Demand and Trends analysis | Forecast To 2023

The global kiteboarding equipment market is anticipated to witness a substantial growth in the coming years due to inclusion of kiteboarding sport in Olympics Games and others. Kiteboarding comes under the category of action sport, comprising snowboarding, wakeboarding, surfing, skateboarding, windsurfing, sailing, and paragliding all in one. Kiteboarding equipment is a ready-to-use board for different water sports. The equipment is selected on the basis of the user’s weight and usage. It is made from carbon fiber and is normally lightweight and stiff in nature.

The major growth drivers for kiteboarding equipment market include growing popularity of kiteboarding sport as a recreational activity, increase in the number of tournaments and championships, rise in demand from millennials, growing awareness for the benefits of kiteboarding, increase in number of distribution channel, growing new product launches, rise in number of well-established players, and government initiatives for promotion of use of equipment. Furthermore, growing popularity of adventure tourism and beach culture is driving the vertical growth. However, high price of kiteboarding equipment in comparison to other sport equipment is hampering the progress.

Key Players:

• Best Kiteboarding

• Cabrinha

• F-ONE

• Naish International

• North Kiteboarding

• SwitchKites

• Slingshot Sports

• Airush Kiteboarding

• Liquid Force Kiteboarding

• CrazyFly

Increasing participating by celebrities and social media promotion that drives interest among millennials and others is an emerging trend. Additionally, increasing product launches, highlighting user safety is another trend witnessed on a global level.

Market Segment:

Market split by Product

• Kiteboards

• Accessories

• Protective Gear

• Other

Market split by Application

• Sporting Goods Retailers

• Hypermarkets and Supermarkets

• Online Retail

• Other

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

World Sailing, a sports association, Southampton, United Kingdom, is inviting equipment makers to tender for mixed 2-person dinghy as well as mixed kiteboarding events, going to be held at Paris 2024, Olympic Games. The tenders will be selected according to the World Sailing policies and the accepted equipment benchmarks on the basis of event considerations, technical considerations, durability, sustainability considerations, cost, and their market considerations. This evaluation will be driven by the equipment criteria accepted at the Annual Conference, World Sailing’s 2018. The invitation to tenders across the globe is followed by the election of sailing events for Paris 2024 held at the Annual Conference.

