Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market Worth $3.84 Billion | Segmentation & Major Key Players

The Global Cell Lysis Market is expected to reach $3.84 Billion, at a CAGR of 10.3%

According to the new market research report “Cell Lysis/Cell Fractionation Market by Product (Consumables (Reagents, Enzymes, Detergent), Instruments (Sonicator, Homogenizer)), Type of Cell (Microbial, Mammalian), End User (Research Laboratories, Biopharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies) – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing Government Funding for Research

High Prevalence of Diseases

Expanding Biotechnology and Biopharmaceutical Industries

Growing Focus on Personalized Medicine

Emerging Countries to Present High-Growth Opportunities

Market Segmentation in Depth:

On the basis of product, the cell lysis market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The consumables segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market. Consumables include reagents and kits, beads, and disposables. Reagents and kits are further classified into enzymes, detergent solutions, and other reagents and kits. Enzymes are mostly used for chemical cell disruption and form major portion of the reagents and kits market.

On the basis of type of cell, the cell lysis market is segmented into mammalian cells, microbial cells, and other cells. The mammalian cells segment is expected to account for the largest share of this market, owing to rising investments by governments and companies for cell-based research. Rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer, HIV/AIDS urges a demand for advanced treatment options and development of cell therapies. This increases the market growth of mammalian and microbial cells.

End-users, included in the Cell Fractionation Market are research laboratories and institutes, biopharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and others. The research laboratories and institutes segment is expected to account for the largest share of the global market

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

Based on regions, the global cell lysis market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to account for the largest share of the market during the forecast period. Growth in this regional segment is driven by factors such as increase in aging population, and increasing government funding in North America.

Maior Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

Key players in the cell lysis market include Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), F. Hoffman-La Roche AG (Switzerland), Merck KGaA (Germany), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Qsonica, LLC. (U.S.), and Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.).