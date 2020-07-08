Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market Product Driving Factors, Capacity and Growth Rate Analysis to 2025

08th July 2020 – Global Surgical Instrument Tracking Systems Market was valued at over USD 83.5 million in 2015 and is anticipated to rise at over 19.0% during the forecast period. The major factors, which contribute to the growth of this market are growing incidence of hospital acquired infections and instrument misplacement. In the U.S., nearly 90,000 people die every year due to hospital-acquired infections, based on a data by CDC. In order to prevent these infections arising out of instrument contamination, instrument tracking system is highly useful. It is also used for inventory management to enhance the efficiency of the staff.

Rising prevalence of retained surgical equipment cases is another factor which is expected to contribute to the demand for surgical instrument tracking systems in the coming years. The fatality rate of retained surgical instruments accounted for nearly 2%, according to a study by the National Center for Biotechnology Information. Technological advancements in the field of surgical instrument tracking systems, such as RFID, 2D bar codes further boost the growth of this market.

Product Insights

Based on the product, the market is classified into services, hardware and software. Software held the largest market share in 2016 and is projected to witness lucrative growth over the forecast period. Advancements in the field of software technology, such as tracking surgical instruments and inventory management support the growth of this segment. For instance, IMPRESS, designed by BD helps delivering information on sterilized surgical equipment. This further facilitates inventory management and delivers ongoing assistance through phone.

The hardware segment is expected to showcase significant growth over the forecast period. This is due to the high demand for RFID labels and barcode tags. For instance, Dot XXS – Autoclavable Version of Xerafy is especially designed for tagging surgical instruments. It is one of the smallest RFID metal tag and withstands repeated autoclave and chemical washes.

Technology Insights

Barcode technology held the largest market share in 2016. It is the most common technology used for tracking systems and is widely used by medical device industry, thus, contributing to the growth of this segmental revenue. Moreover, the low installation cost associated with these barcodes also has led to increasing use by ambulatory surgery centers and hospitals.

The RFID segment is expected to witness lucrative CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rapid technological advancements in the field of RFID, such as huge data storage capacity, high durability, no requirement of line-of-sight and reusability.

Competitive Insights

Some of the major companies of this market are Xerafy; Haldor Advanced Technologies Ltd.; Materials Management Microsystems, Inc; Censis Technologies Inc.; Becton, Dickinson and Company and B. Braun Melsungen AG.

In order to fulfil the unmet needs of the target population, the major companies are undertaking regional expansion, development of new products and mergers & acquisitions. For instance, in October 2015, Xerafy launched world’s smallest RFID tag named XXS Tags.

In 2016, North America held the largest market share. The U.S. Food and Drug Administration launched an innovative device, which can detect and identify medical devices. This factor contributed to this largest revenue growth. In addition, availability of highly developed medical infrastructure, huge penetration of advanced technology and rising healthcare expenditure further accelerates the growth of this regional segment. According to CMS, total healthcare spending in the U.S. was USD 3.2 trillion in 2015, which depicted high healthcare expenditure in this country.

Asia pacific is projected to witness attractive growth over the forecast period owing to the untapped market of this region. Moreover, rapid investments in healthcare infrastructure along with increasing geriatric population also contributed to the high growth of this segment.

