US Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market is expected to reach 144 million procedures by 2023

The report “US Outpatient Surgical Procedures Market by Surgical Procedure Type (Gastrointestinal, Cardiovascular, Neurological, Orthopedic, Gynecologic, Integumentary, Ophthalmic), Patient Care Setting (Physician’s Office, Hospital OPDs, ASCs) – US Forecast to 2023″, The number of outpatient surgical procedures in the US is expected to grow from ~129 million procedures in 2018 to ~144 million procedures by 2023, at a CAGR of 2.1% during the forecast period. The growing number of outpatient surgeries is expected to increase the adoption of capnography monitoring devices in outpatient surgical departments in the US.

The dental surgeries segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall outpatient surgical procedures market in the US during the forecast period.

By type, the dental surgeries segment accounted for the largest share of the US outpatient surgical procedures market in 2018. The large share of this market segment can be attributed to the large number of dental surgeries performed in physicians’ offices in the US, which require minimal sedation.

The other surgeries segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Other surgeries performed in outpatient departments include surgeries of the nervous system (laminectomy and excision of the intervertebral disc and decompression of the peripheral nerve), endocrine system (partial or complete thyroidectomy), and integumentary system (mastectomy and lumpectomy).

Growth in this market segment can largely be attributed to the increasing prevalence of disorders of the intervertebral disc, peripheral nerves, and glands as well as growth in the burden of breast cancer.

