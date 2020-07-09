Rehabilitation Equipment Market Growth Rate, Capacity, Production, Revenue Forecast, 2023

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-09 — /EPR Network/ —

The worldwide rehabilitation equipment market is anticipated to exhibit a healthy CAGR during the forecast period. Rehabilitation implies treatment such that the patient gets restored to normal condition by counseling and therapy. Rehabilitation is needed for the ones affected by depression, chronic diseases (which may take a toll on mental health), sports injuries (which may act as mental block for sportspersons later), and other instances beyond explanation.

Aged population and increase in chronic diseases, rising sports injuries, and positive government healthcare reforms are anticipated to drive the growth in future. The other driving factors include an increase in disabilities owing to non-communicable diseases, and surge in the disabled population. However, high maintenance cost of equipment and lack of standard pricing are likely to hamper the rehabilitation equipment market in the forecast period.

Key Players:

• Tecnobody

• Proxomed

• Hocoma

• Ergoline

• BTE

• Biodex

• Motomed

• Novotec Medical

• Physiomed

• CDM Sport

• Qianjing

• Zhenzhou YouDe

• Hailan

• SFRobot

• Xiangyu Medical



In December 2016, Medline partnered with ViaQuest, Inc. (U.S.) to deliver ViaQuest Home Health and Hospice patient supplies across Ohio, Pennsylvania, and Indiana. Drive DeVilbiss Healthcare acquired Sidhil Group Limited (England), a foremost provider to acute care, long-term care and home care settings, in Jan 2017. This will upsurge while adding the major manufacturing expertise to the European platform.

Market Segment:

Key Regions:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

• South America (Brazil, Argentina, Columbia)

• Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

Key Product:

• Survivors Equipment Of Lower Limbs

• Upper Limb Rehabilitation Equipment

• Other

Key Applications:

• Household

• Commercial

In February 2017, Invacare upgraded the K series of their pioneering brand “Küschall”. Küschall Champion SK is a smart, lightweight, and sleek folding wheelchair. North America is one of the prominent regions and will continue to account for a large share in the rehabilitation equipment throughout the forecast period, owing to growth in aged population, increasing preference for an independent lifestyle, and increased government support and reimbursement facilities.

