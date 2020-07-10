Abbey Springs Is Wisconsin’s Most Beautiful Golf Course

Fontana, Wisconsin, 2020-Jul-10 — /EPR Network/ —

Abbey Springs is pleased to announce they are Wisconsin’s most beautiful golf course. Located in the heart of Lake Geneva, this golf course offers a resort-style golfing with practice greens for golfers to practice before they head out on the course.

Those who wish to golf at Abbey Springs will have the best experience on the south shore of Lake Geneva amid the trees and other beautiful scenery of the area. The course is a challenge for any golfer with its championship layout and difficulty. The course offers everything golfers need to have the best possible experience, including golf cart rentals, a locker room for changing, fully stocked golf shop and more. The average tee size is 2,000 square feet, while the average green size is 6,200 square feet. The golf course is spread over 45 acres and features water hazards and sand bunkers for a more challenging experience.

Golfers can purchase one of several memberships, including weekday or weekend memberships with access to either nine holes or 18 holes. This allows golfers to experience the course at the times when it’s most convenient for them.

Anyone interested in learning about the golf course can find out more by visiting the Abbey Springs website or by calling 1-262-275-6113.

About Abbey Springs: Abbey Springs is a championship golf course located on the south coast of Lake Geneva. The facilities also include a banquet hall for weddings and other events, as well as tennis courts and a fitness center. The course was designed by Ken Killian and Dick Nugent in 1970, and it still poses a challenge for golfers of all ability levels. Membership is required to golf but isn’t necessary for those who wish to rent out the banquet hall.

Company: Abbey Springs

Address: One Country Club Dr.

City: Fontana

State: WI

Zip code: 53125

Telephone number: 1-262-275-6113

Fax number: 1-262-275-8082