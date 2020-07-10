Fact.MR Revises Performance Coatings Market Forecast, as COVID-19 Pandemic Continues to Expand Quickly

A latest report published by Fact.MR takes into account the Performance Coatings market from a global as well as local viewpoint. Global performance coating market is expected to create a value opportunity of around US$ 250 Mn during the forecast period, adding 2.0X more value in 2030 as compared to 2020. This report explicates on vital dynamics, such as the drivers, restraints, and opportunities for key market players, along with key stakeholders as well as emerging players associated with the manufacturing of Performance Coatings. The study also provides dynamics that are responsible for influencing the future status of the Performance Coatings market over the forecast period.

The recent report on the global Performance Coatings market published by the Fact.MR includes the impact of COVID-19 on the Performance Coatings market. Severe economic crisis are being faced by each and every country of the world. This has affected each and every market in the world and it will take a good amount of time to recover. The Performance Coatings market study includes the current market scenario on the global platform and also forecasts the market development during the forecast period. We leverage space-age industrial and digitalization tools to provide avant-garde actionable insights to our clients regarding the Performance Coatings market. For enhancing readers’ experience, the report starts with a basic overview about the Performance Coatings and its classification.

In this Performance Coatings market study, the following years are considered to project the market footprint:

History Year: 2015 – 2019

Base Year: 2015

Estimated Year: 2030

Forecast Year: 2020 to 2030

The Performance Coatings market report covers the following regions:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Japan

APEJ

MEA

On the basis of product type, the Performance Coatings market report considers the following segments:

Polyurethane

Acrylic

Polyester

Epoxy

On the basis of end-use, the Performance Coatings market report includes:

Transportation

Consumer Goods

Buildings and Infrastructure

Industrial

Prominent Performance Coatings market players covered in the report contain:

BASF SE.

The Valspar Corporation

Nippon Paint Holding Co. Ltd.

Jotun A/S.

The behavior pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been analyzed in the Performance Coatings market report comprehensively. In addition, the research encompasses the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Performance Coatings market vendor in an in-depth manner.

