Depth Filtration Market Worth $2.9 billion | Growth Drivers, Segmentation & Geographical Analysis

The Global Depth Filtration Market is projected to reach $2.9 billion by 2025 from USD 1.7 billion in 2019, at a CAGR of 9.0% during the forecast period.

According to the new market research report “Depth Filtration Market by Media Type (Cellulose, Activated Carbon), Product (Capsule, Sheet, Module), Application(Final Product Processing (Biologics), cell Clarification, Viral Clearance, Operation Scale (Manufacturing, Lab) – Global Forecast to 2025” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Increasing adoption of single-use technologies

Focus on developing large-molecule biopharmaceuticals

Advantages such as low cost and ease of use are driving the uptake of depth filters

Market Segmentation in Depth:

Cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the market, by product, in 2019

Based on the product, the depth filtration market is segmented into cartridge filters, capsule filters, filter modules, filter sheets, plate and frame filters, accessories, and other products (includes caps, pads, pods, syringes, bags, and discs). The cartridge filters segment accounted for the largest share of the global market in 2019. This can be attributed to the high dirt-holding capacity and long service life of these products.

Diatomaceous Earth segment accounted for the largest share of the depth filtration market, by media type, in 2019

Based on media, the market is broadly segmented into diatomaceous earth (DE), activated carbon, cellulose, perlite, and other media (glass fibers, quartz, borosilicate, and resin binders). The DE filters segment accounted for the largest share of 41.3% of the global market in 2018. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high-quality filtration offered by DE and its wide range of applications in the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industry.

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America accounted for the largest share of the global depth filtration market, followed by Europe. The large share of the North American market is attributed to the increasing R&D investments in US and government funding and initiatives in Canada.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major companies operating in the global depth filtration market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Danaher Corporation (US), Sartorius AG (Germany), GE Healthcare (US), 3M (US), Parker Hannifin Corporation (US), Porvair Filtration Group (UK), ErtelAlsop (US), Amazon Filters Ltd. (UK), Meissner Filtration Products, Inc. (US), Donaldson Comany, Inc. (US), Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Saint-Gobain Performance Plastics (France), Clariance Technique (Australia), Repligen Corporation (US), Microfilt India Pvt. Ltd. (India), Graver Technologies (US), Gusmer Enterprises (US), Filtrox AG (Switzerland), Pure Process (UK), Membrane Solutions (US), Allied Filter Systems Ltd. (UK), Pentair (US), Membracon (UK), and Phenomenex (US)