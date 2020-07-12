Summer Heat Sparks Heavy “Stay at Home” Consumer Demand for Screen Mesh Shade Tarps

St. Joseph, Michigan, USA, 2020-Jul-12 — /EPR Network/ — Due to heavy consumer demand spurned by Shelter in Place orders throughout the country, Tarps Now® is pleased to announce that it has expanded the scope of its offerings of Screen Mesh Shade Tarps that help reduce or eliminate exposure to intense sunlight and other forms of ultraviolet radiation experienced in a wide range of home applications.

To meet the need for protective coverings around homes, animal habitats and other outdoor structures, Tarps Now® protective mesh tarp coverings are now offered in a wide range of mesh screen exposure ratings, weights, fabric grades and colors, each engineered to provide outstanding levels of protection from intense sunlight, as well as other forces of nature.

Applications for these new lines of Mesh Tarps extend to uses in and around homes, such as patios, decks, thresholds, gazebos, pools, picnic areas, barns, kennels and other outdoor recreational areas.

Conversely, many businesses are adopting the use of Mesh Shade Tarps to protect employees who work in areas where prolonged exposure to the elements exists such as in agricultural processing areas, animal feedlot areas, warehousing dock areas, shipping and receiving areas, and many other applications.

Further increasing risks of exposure from extended exposure to Ultra Violet radiation are Windscreens that offer varying levels of both UV protection and wind resistance, depending on the selected material and design.

Details are as follow:

Tarps Now® Shade Products:

