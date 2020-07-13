Medical Holography Market Product Overview, Share by Types and Region till 2025

13th July 2020 – The global Medical Holography Market size is projected to reach USD 4.04 billion by 2025. The market is anticipated to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 31.0% throughout the forecast period owing to increasing use of holography based products in biomedical research. Increasing activities and funding pertaining to R&D by key biotechnological and pharmaceutical companies is predicted to widen the scope for biomedical research activities.

Additionally, wide array of clinical applications of holography such as in dentistry, surgical & radiological procedures, cardiac electrophysiology, and orthopedics has triggered growth of the industry. Advent of technologically advanced products, such as, miniaturized light emitting diodes and pico-like projectors, which provides high clarity holographic images are predicted to accelerate demand during the forecast period.

Emerging holographic interaction and visualization technologies enabling minimally invasive procedures has led to an enhanced safety profile for patients. The abovementioned factors leading to better outcomes for patients are expected to drive physicians and patient’s preference for these products.

Access Medical Holography Market Report with TOC @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-holography-market

Holographic displays held the highest share of the product segment in 2015. The dominancy can be as a consequence of high penetration of these displays as they are an important component for viewing holograms. Moreover, the increasing modifications and advancements in holographic displays are believed to drive the demand by increasing adoption rate by physicians, researchers, and educationists.

The advancements such as incorporation of piston based displays, laser and electro-holographic is expected to be one of the high impact rendering drivers. There are several benefits associated with the above-mentioned technological advancements for diagnostic procedures, which is providing attractive growth opportunities. The benefits associated with these products include precise coordination in interventional and diagnostic applications, real-time visualization of organs and improved training.

Owing to the benefits associated with holographic technology such as live imaging which enhanced visibility of organ is expected to boost the medical education segment and provide lucrative growth opportunities. Moreover, 3D anatomical models help in providing information and instructions in an effective manner leading to high demand and attractive growth opportunities.

Prominent players include zSpace Inc., Lyncee Tec, Nanolive SA, Phase Holographic Imaging AB, Zebra Imaging, and RealView Imaging Ltd. These companies are undertaking mergers & acquisitions, distribution enhancement strategies, new product launch and development activities, which are contributing to the significant growth of the sector.

For example, Rattan, a software consulting company was acquired by Zebra Imaging to integrate the technologically advanced technology such as 3D light-field in their holographic display product portfolio.

Request a Sample Copy of Medical Holography Market Report @ https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/medical-holography-market/request-sample

Global Medical Holography Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 – 2025)

North America

U.S

Canada

Europe

Germany

UK

Asia Pacific

Japan

China

India

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Middle East and Africa

South Africa

Visit Our Blog: https://marketreportsassistance.wordpress.com

Get in touch

At Million Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact Person:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Email: ryan@millioninsights.com

Million Insights

Office No. 302, 3rd Floor, Manikchand Galleria,

Model Colony, Shivaji Nagar, Pune, MH, 411016 India

Phone: 91-20-65300184

Email: sales@millioninsights.com