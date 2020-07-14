eHealth Market Trends – Industry Report 2023

Northbrook, IL, USA, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ — The Asia Pacific region is expected to register the highest growth rate in the global eHealth market during the forecast period. Growing medical tourism, growing consumerism in the healthcare industry, accelerated economic growth of countries in the region, the implementation of new ICT guidelines, and the implementation of eHealth programs are the factors propelling the growth of the market in this region.

According to the new market research report eHealth Market is expected to reach $132.35 Billion by 2023 from $47.60 Billion in 2018, at a CAGR of 22.7%.

The eHealth market in this report is segmented on the basis of product & service and end user. This report also provides market information on major regional segments, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World.

• By type of eHealth solutions, the chronic care management apps are expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This can be attributed to the growing incidence of chronic diseases, high penetration of mobiles, and increasing adoption of mHealth solutions owing to various benefits such as ease of use and reduced costs offered by these solutions across the globe.

• Based on product and service, the eHealth market is segmented into eHealth solutions and eHealth services. The eHealth services segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. This growth can be attributed to factors such as the rising demand for availing medical consultation online, rapidly emerging new technologies in healthcare, the demand for home healthcare services, and the use of telecommunication and multimedia technologies combined within mobile and wireless healthcare delivery systems.

The players in the eHealth market include Allscripts (US), athenahealth (US), Epic Systems (US), IBM (US), GE Healthcare (US), Cerner (US), Optum (US), Philips (Netherlands), Siemens Healthineers (Germany), McKesson (US), Medtronic (Ireland), and Cisco Systems (US).

The Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. High growth in the Asia Pacific region is largely driven by government investments & reforms to modernize healthcare systems, rising medical tourism, implementation of eHealth programs, and increasing per capita income in this region.

