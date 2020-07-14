Hydrocolloids Market: Outlook, Opportunity and Demand Analysis, Forecast 2018- 2023

Chicago, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Hydrocolloids Market by Type (Gelatin, Xanthan Gum, Carrageenan, Alginate, Agar, Pectin, Guar Gum, Gum Arabic, MCC, and CMC), Source (Botanical, Microbial, Animal, Seaweed, and Synthetic), Function, Application, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ The market for hydrocolloids is estimated at USD 8.8 billion in 2018 and is projected to grow at a CAGR of 5.3% from 2018 to 2023, to reach USD 11.4 billion by 2023. The growth of the hydrocolloids market is driven by the rising demand for convenience foods in the food industry. The key market drivers are the R&D activities and innovation, consumer preference for functional dairy products, and multifunctionality of hydrocolloids in food & beverage products.

The food & beverage segment, by application, is projected to be the largest revenue contributor in the hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

The food & beverage segment is accounted to hold the largest share in the hydrocolloids market in 2018. Hydrocolloids are widely used in food products such as bakery, confectionery, meat & poultry, beverages, and dairy & frozen products. The growth of the hydrocolloids market is driven by the rising demand for convenience foods from the food industry.

The animal hydrocolloids segment is projected to account for the fastest growth, by source, during the forecast period.

The animal segment is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. Hydrocolloids of animal origin are produced using skins and bones of different animal sources, such as beef, pork, and fish. Gelatin is extracted through animals and finds major applications in the confectionery sector. This is followed by the botanical sources, which include plant cell walls, tree exudates, seeds, tubers, and roots.

The gelatin segment is projected to dominate the hydrocolloids market, by type, during the forecast period.

The gelatin segment dominated the hydrocolloids market in 2017 and is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period. The usage of gelatin as a gelling agent is projected to grow due to the increasing need for emulsifiers in the food & beverage industry in major markets such as Germany, the UK, and France.

The demand for thickeners segment, by function, is estimated to rise and dominate the hydrocolloids market during the forecast period.

In terms of function, thickeners and stabilizers were the most widely preferred functions for hydrocolloids. The market was dominated by the thickening segment and is used to maintain viscosity in the presence of electrolytes, high temperature, and wide pH ranges in food products such as soups & gravies, ketchup, instant beverages, desserts, toppings, and fillings. This thickening segment accounted for 40% of the market in 2017.

North America is projected to account for the largest market size during the forecast period.

North America is a dominant region in the global hydrocolloids market. Factors influencing its market dominance include the high demand for functional dairy products, convenience foods, higher per capita consumption of baked goods, and presence of major players.

This report includes a study of marketing and development strategies along with the product portfolios of leading companies in the hydrocolloids market. It includes profiles of leading companies such as Ingredion (US), Cargill (US), DowDuPont (US), Darling Ingredients (US), ADM (US), and Kerry (Ireland).

