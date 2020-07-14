Hydrogen and Fuel Cells Market Drivers | Challenges/Risks, Expansion | Forecast To 2028

Global hydrogen and fuel cells market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares, and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global hydrogen and fuel cells market is expected to exhibit a significant market growth during the forecast period. Fuel cell systems function on hydrogen with zero pollution. The by-products are heat and pure water. At present internal combustion engine systems exhibit thin mixtures of hydrogen and air that might result in extremely low pollution levels occurring due to burning of lubricating oil. Fuel cells systems are driven at a higher thermodynamic efficiency over heat engines. Heat engines such as engines and turbines transform chemical energy into heat through combustion and use heat energy for motion.

Key Players:

• Panasonic

• Toshiba

• Siemens

• Fuji Electric

• POSCO ENERGY

• Bloom Energy

• JX Nippon

• FuelCell Energy

• Ballard Power

• Plug Power

• Doosan PureCell America

• Altergy

• SOLIDpower

Growth Drivers:

Hydrogen and fuel cell market is driven by rise in demand for renewable fuel sources and environmental concerns owing to pollution. Demand for power enabled sources and consumer awareness are adding to the growth factors. In addition, growing applications of hydrogen and fuel cells are more likely to supplement the market growth during the forecast period. Decline in fuel prices and rise in infrastructural developments across the world supplements the market growth in the forecast period.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• KW

• 1-4 KW

• 4 KW

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Residential

• Telecommunications Network

• Secure Communications

• Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

The European market is highly predicted to witness a robust market growth during the forecast period due to demand for fuel applications. North America market is likely to witness remarkable growth during the forecast period thanks to infrastructural development and inclination towards renewable source of energy.

