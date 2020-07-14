Thermoplastic Polyamide Market Emerging Trend, Sales Overview & In-depth Forecast To 2028

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-14 — /EPR Network/ —

Global thermoplastic polyamide market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares, and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, product insights, and offers ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

Global thermoplastic polyamide market is expected to grow at a significant CAGR in the upcoming period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe. Thermoplastic polyamide is high-performance thermoplastic elastomer (TPE) block copolymers based on polyesters or polyethers and nylon. Thermoplastic polyamide has a good chemical and thermal resistance and has a very high toughness. It is exclusively used in carpets, bushings, bearings, electrical plugs and sockets, food packaging film, gears, and fibers for textile.

Key Players:

• Arkema

• Evonik

• EMS-PATVAG

• Ube

• Mingju Plastics

Growth Drivers:

The factors that are playing a major role in the growth of the market are the growing demand from the end-users like electronics industry and sports goods. However, the presence of substitutes may restrain overall market growth in the years to come. Thermoplastic polyamide market is segmented based on type, application, and region.

Market Segment:

Market split by Type, can be divided into:

• PA 12 Type

• PA 6 Type

• PA 11 Type

• Other

Market split by Application, can be divided into:

• Automotive Parts

• Sporting Goods

• Medical Industry

• Other

Market split by Sales Channel, can be divided into:

• Direct Channel

• Distribution Channel

Market segment by Region/Country including:

• North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

• Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Russia and Spain etc.)

• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India, Australia and Southeast Asia etc.)

• South America Brazil, Argentina, Colombia and Chile etc.)

• Middle East & Africa (South Africa, Egypt, Nigeria and Saudi Arabia etc.)

Regional Insights:

Globally, Europe accounted for the substantial share of thermoplastic polyamide industry and is estimated to lead the overall market in years to come. The reason behind the overall market growth could be the presence of key manufacturers in the region, the growing demand from the end-users, and the presence of key exporters of the product. The United State is a major consumer of thermoplastic polyamide in this region.

