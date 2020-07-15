WebNIC Celebrates 20 Years Anniversary in the Web Business Industry

BUGIS, Singapore, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ — WebNIC is celebrating two decades of powering the domain name and web security industry this month. Through the company’s innovative and resilient business model, it has contributed a lot in serving the global web service providers community and shaping the foundation for today’s web business. Even today, the company is considered by the web community to be a leading brand in providing domain name wholesale service, web security solutions and cloud computing. The company has accelerated the growth of web service business owners around the world.

WebNIC was founded in the year 2000 by co-founders, TK Tan and ST Wong. The company faced a challenging time in the tech industry during that time, due to the events of the dot-com bubble and crash. However, the founders shared a common vision on the bright future and explosive growth of the tech industry once the challenging time has passed. They never gave up and braved through all adversities to form the foundation of the company today.

Over the past two decades, TK Tan and ST Wong have steered the direction for WebNIC towards being a web solution industry powerhouse, specialising in helping web service providers around the world. They guided the company to stay true to its mission of accelerating the business growth of web service providers globally through high value propositions at very competitive prices. Throughout the years, the company has partnered with many forward-thinking organisations to elevate the web community to higher success and helping them to achieve progressive growth. Today, the company continues to do so by providing domain registration service, web security solution and cloud computing solution. It currently empowers more than 5000 web service providers and counting, around the world.

WebNIC’s CEO, TK Tan reflected on the company’s 20 years achievement by saying, “20 years have passed and time flies just like that. 20 years sound like centuries in the digital world, and it has been full of challenges, yet exciting for us. Throughout the journey when we first started and up until today, I feel proud of our achievement in being recognised as one of the leading authorities in the web industry, as well as many other accomplishments we achieved over the last two decades. All these are impossible without the relentless support and dedication from our team members and I would like to thank them from the bottom of my heart. I would also like to thank all of our partners and customers for their trust and support they have given to us over the years! WebNIC shall look forward to more flourishing years ahead!”

As WebNIC enters its 20th year anniversary, the company has put in place many attractive promotions for its domain extensions. They will be giving out free .XYZ domain extension as well to commemorate the anniversary. Web service providers are welcomed to take advantage of the promotion and register a wide range of domain extensions at a cheaper rate. They can also join the giveaway event on the company’s Facebook page, due to happen on 15 July 2020, 3pm (GMT+8).

In addition, WebNIC also thanked its partners for supporting their 20 years anniversary celebration, including DigiCert, .ME, .CO.JP, .TW, .PH, .CYOU, .TOP, .SHOP, .MY, .CLOUD, .SG, .ASIA, Radix, .FANS, Afilias, Top Level Design LLC, Neustar, .EU, .ORG, .ID and CNNIC. WebNIC states that the celebration has been made more meaningful with their support.

As part of the anniversary celebration, WebNIC has also made charitable contributions to local hospitals, old folks’ homes and orphanages. The company has donated personal protection equipment and groceries to these organisations and hopes that the contributions will help them to ease the impact of Covid-19.

