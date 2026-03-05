Shreekant Patil Empowers HAL Nashik Supply During National Productivity Week 2026

Nashik, India, 2026-03-05 — /EPR Network/ — The National Productivity Council (NPC India) celebrated its 68th Foundation Day on February 12, 2026, observing National Productivity Week from February 12–18 nationwide under the theme “Clusters as Growth Engine: Maximizing Productivity in MSMEs.” in alignment with this national initiative, Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Nashik Division hosted an impactful workshop on February 17th, 2026.

CEng Shreekant Patil Guides Supply Chain at HALNashik During National Productivity Day 2026

CEng. Shreekant Patil, renowned consultant as keynote speaker was felicitated by Mr. Girish Karve, AGM MS Dept., HAL Nashik (Overhauling) for his impactful session on “Clusters as Growth Engine — Maximizing Productivity in MSMEs” during National Productivity Day celebrations on February 17, 2026 at HAL Nashik Division Factory.

CEng Shreekant Patil Felicitated at HALNashik During National Productivity Day 2026

Over 100 HAL officials and Nashik suppliers attended the 90-minute workshop, where Shreekant Patil shared strategies leveraging government subsidy schemes, technology transfer opportunities, Industry 4.0 adoption, ZED/LEAN/BIS certifications, and indigenous defence part manufacturing to reduce imports while exploring export potential for local suppliers. A lively Q&A followed, addressing supplier queries on global opportunities.

National Productivity Week 2026 Celebrated at HAL Nashik- Clusters as Growth Engine: Maximizing Productivity in MSMEs

About CEng. Shreekant Patil: Former Senior Consultant at National Productivity Council India (NPC India) under Ministry of Commerce, Startup India Mentor, Certified Master Trainer (NSDC-Skill India, DVET, MSSDS), MACCIA, NIMANashik — Skill/Startup Committee Chairman, BIS India/AWS/ISA Technical Committee Member, Quality Council of India QPAC Member, Niryat Bandhu/Exim Mitra MSME Consultant, and IBSEA Vice President — empowering MSMEs nationwide through productivity enhancement and global competitiveness.