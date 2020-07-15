Limonene Market Trend | Supply Chain Analysis and Application | Forecast To 2022

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-15 — /EPR Network/ —

Global Limonene Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global Limonene Market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the growing popularity of limonene in the personal care products and cleansers, and increasing demand for production of dietary supplements. Limonene consists of anti-oxidant properties, and commonly known as a non-carcinogenic or mutagenic. These properties makes limonene a better option for dietary supplements and various nutrients instead of non-organic products.

Key Players:

• Agroterenas S.A.

• Citrosuco

• Citrus Oleo

• Deqing Shangpin

• DRT (Pinova)

• Ernesto Ventos

• Florachem

• Florida Chemical Company

• Foreverest

• Fujian Green Pine

Growth Drivers:

Increase in number of domestic applications is expected to fuel market demand for limonene in the upcoming years. Globally, the market is predicted to grow at a CAGR of 6.08% in the forecast period, providing numerous opportunities for market players to invest in research and development of the limonene market.

Market Segment:

Key Applications

• Pharmaceuticals

• Food

• Daily Chemicals

• Industrial

Key Regions

• North America

• Europe

• Asia Pacific

• Middle East and Africa

• South America

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in chemical industry, increase in the import & export activities in the region, and existence of prominent industry players.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the limonene market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with increasing awareness among general population about benefits of D-Limonene and limonene products, rising personal disposable income, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

