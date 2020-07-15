Personal Exercise Mats Market to Witness an Outstanding Growth by 2028

The personal exercise mats market is envisaged to register a CAGR of ~7% through 2028. Sales of personal exercise mats exceeded 130 thousand units in 2018, according to a recent Fact.MR study. By the end of 2019, the sales are envisaged to register a Y-o-Y growth of 7%. While a paradigm shift of consumers to healthier lifestyle practices has been a prominent factor underpinning sales of personal exercise mats among individuals, the report expects an increasing number of institutional buyers to emerge as a strong demand determinant in the years to come.

The global Personal Exercise Mats Market study presents an all in all compilation of the historical, current and future outlook of the Market as well as the factors responsible for such a growth. With SWOT analysis, the business study highlights the strengths, weaknesses, opportunities and threats of each Personal Exercise Mats Market player in a comprehensive way. Further, the Personal Exercise Mats Market report emphasizes the adoption pattern of the Personal Exercise Mats across various industries.

The novel Coronavirus (COVID-19) has caused a slowdown in business activities of the personal exercise mats Market. With the help of our upcoming report, market players can gain important insights on alternative strategies that can help in revenue generation. Learn which countries are flourishing amidst the Coronavirus era and how your product offerings can reach the right target consumer. The leading factors that are likely to impact the growth of the personal exercise mats Market over the assessment period are thoroughly analyzed in the report.

The Personal Exercise Mats Market report highlights the following players:

EuProMed s.r.o. DHARMA DRUCK- UND VERTRIEBS GmbH (Lotus Design), Airex A.G , SPRI Products Inc., ProsourceFit, Excel International, Under Armor, Inc., Cosco (India) Ltd, Nivia Sports, Everlast Worldwide, Inc., Baya, Dollamur LP, Ecoyoga Ltd, Equilibrium DFS, Jade Yoga, Kurma Grip, Shenzen Haifuxing Technology Co., Ltd, Stilelibero Ltd, Uwin and Yoga Design Labs.

The Personal Exercise Mats Market report examines the operating pattern of each player – new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions – has been examined in detail.

Important regions covered in the Personal Exercise Mats Market report include:

North America (U.S., Canada)

Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)

Europe (Germany, Italy, France, U.K., Spain, Benelux, Russia, Rest of Europe)

East Asia (China, Japan, South Korea)

APEJ (China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of Asia Pacific)

South Asia & Oceania (India, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia & New Zealand, Rest of South Asia & Oceania)

Middle East & Africa (GCC Countries, Turkey, Northern Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Personal Exercise Mats Market Segments Analysis:

On the basis of Mat Type,

Yoga Mats

Pilates Mats

Fitness Mats

On the basis of By Material,

PE

PVC

Rubber

TPE

Other Materials

On the basis of By Sales Channel,

Modern Trade Channels

Specialty Stores

DTC Online

DTC Institutional

Sports Variety Stores

Sports Retail Chain

Third Party Online

On the basis of Buyer Type,

Individual

Institutional

Historic Year: 2013 – 2017

Base Year: 2013

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year: 2018 – 2028

