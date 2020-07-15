Vascular Stent Market Growth, Top Manufacturer Analysis and Forecast to 2023

15th July 2020 – The global Vascular Stent Market has been estimated to display a significant growth in terms of revenue generation during the forecast period. “The use of low-profile vascular stents has failed to deploy optimal balance between flexibility and radial force required to prevent stent fracture or inflammation. Furthermore, medical providers have called for treatment improvements like eliminating the need for dual anti-platelet surgeries using drug-eluting stents.”

The growing incidences of cardiovascular diseases and the rising number of geriatric population has propelled the growth of the market. Based on type, the vascular stent market has been segmented into Drug-eluting stents, Bio absorbable stent, and Bare-metal stents. The market has demonstrated the development of a wide array of products, along with its segments and sub-segments, which include Coronary Stents, Peripheral stents (Femoral artery stents, Carotid artery stents, Renal artery stents, Other peripheral stents), Evar stent grafts (Thoracic aortic aneurysm stents and Abdominal aortic aneurysm stents). Self-expanding stents and Balloon-expandable stents are the key modes of stent delivery systems being adopted by healthcare providers.

Material classification for vascular stent market comprises Metallic Stents, Nickel-titanium, Stainless steel, Cobalt chromium, Platinum chromium, and other material. The market split is based on Ambulatory surgical centers and Hospitals and cardiac centers.

The competitive landscape showcases the profiles and business strategies of the major players, along with their recent developments. Some of the acclaimed contenders operating in this market includes Cook Medical, InnoCore Technologies BV, Goodman Co. Ltd., Abbott Laboratories, Biosensors International Ltd., Cordis Corporation, MIV Therapeutics Inc., Boston Scientific Corporation, Reva Medical Inc., MicroPort Scientific Corp., Allvivo Vascular Inc., Translumina GmbH, Stentys SA, Medtronic, Inc., X-Cell Medical Inc., SurModics Inc., Xtent Inc. and others.

The altering market dynamics can be attributed to major collaborations, merger and acquisition activities, and joint ventures amongst the industry competitors. The emerging companies have identified buyers, raw material suppliers, distributors and research investors of the vascular stent market. Healthcare IT vendors, healthcare payers, academic research institutes, market research and consulting firms, healthcare IT service providers, government institutes, and venture capitalists and investors etc. have been identified as the primary target audience of vascular stent market.

