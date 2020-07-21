Heavy Metal Testing Market worth 3.65 Billion USD by 2022

The report “Heavy Metal Testing Market Type (Arsenic, Cadmium, Lead, Mercury), Technology (ICP-MS/OES, AAS), Sample (Food, Water, Blood), Food Tested (Meat, Poultry, Seafood, Processed, Dairy, Cereals & Grains), and Region – Global Forecast to 2022″, The heavy metal testing market is estimated to be valued at USD 2.53 Billion in 2017 and is projected to reach USD 3.65 Billion by 2022, at a CAGR of 7.6% from 2017.

The market is driven by factors such as growing incidences of heavy metal contamination in meat & meat products due to contaminated animal feed, active involvement of government & regulatory bodies to monitor heavy metal levels in food & environment, and globalization of food trade. The need for heavy metal testing in animal feed and the launch of cost-effective rapid technologies for faster and reliable test results provides new growth opportunities for market players.

Arsenic testing dominated the market for food tested in 2016

Arsenic is widely used in food colorants that are used in various food products, particularly in meat and fishes, to provide a fresh appearance to food products. The International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC) has declared arsenic as a human carcinogen, due to the increased incidence of cancers among people exposed to arsenic. Due to this reason, the arsenic segment dominated the heavy metal testing market.

ICP-MS & OES segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by technology for food, from 2017 to 2022

ICP-MS & OES is the dominant heavy metal testing technology applied in food & water testing; the market for the same is projected to grow at a significant rate in the next five years. The market for ICP-MS & OES technology in heavy metal testing is growing due to the automated, faster, and accurate results it provides with low level of detection.

Processed food segment projected to grow at the highest CAGR, by food tested, from 2017 to 2022

Processed foods are widely tested for heavy metals. The complexity of ingredients and processing-induced heavy metals in processed food create a necessity to get products tested for heavy metal contamination. This drives the market for heavy metal testing in processed food. Globally, different regulations have been set for the testing of heavy metal in processed food, which is one of the significant factors responsible for the heavy metal testing market growth.

Significant growth for heavy metal testing is observed in the Asia Pacific region

The requirement for heavy metal testing has grown in the region in recent years, owing to an increase in the export of food products to the European region and consumer awareness in the Asia Pacific region regarding the safety of food products. The growth in this region is driven by China, India, and Japan. Manufacturers in many Asia Pacific countries have accepted and implemented good manufacturing practices (GMP), ISO 9000, and HACCP. This in turn has driven the growth of the heavy metal testing market. China is a potential market for heavy metal testing due to the high level contamination by heavy metals in soil and water. Food safety procedure compliance in Europe (a major importer) is severe, and in order to continue food trade, Chinese food producers have to comply with the food standards and regulations.

This report includes a study of business strategies, along with the product portfolios of leading companies. More than 160 developments were tracked for the 15 companies in the heavy metal testing market. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as SGS (Switzerland), Intertek (UK), Eurofins (Luxembourg), TÜV SÜD (Germany), and ALS Limited (Australia).

