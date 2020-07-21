Specialty Fats & Oils Market worth $3.66 Billion and $21.19 Billion respectively by 2023

Chicago, 2020-Jul-21 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Specialty Fats & Oils Market by Oil Type (Palm, Soybean, Rapeseed, Coconut), Fat Type (CBE, CBR, CBS, CBI), Application (Chocolates & Confectioneries, Bakery, Dairy Products), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″, The markets for specialty fats and oils were valued at USD 2.13 Billion and USD 14.67 billion in 2017 and are projected to reach USD 3.66 Billion and USD 21.19 Billion by 2023, at CAGRs of 9.4% and 6.3%, respectively. The market is driven by factors such as the increasing gap between cocoa butter demand & supply and an increase in the consumption of confectionery and processed foods. The major players in the food industry are investing in R&D activities to expand their specialty fats & oils product portfolios and attract more consumers by providing innovative products.

The cocoa butter equivalent segment accounted for the largest share of the specialty fats market, by type, in 2016.

On the basis of fat type, cocoa butter equivalents accounted for the largest share of the specialty fats market in 2016, followed by cocoa butter substitutes. CBEs are completely compatible with cocoa butter; also, their physical properties are extremely similar to that of cocoa butter. CBEs can be used as replacements for cocoa butter and can also be blended with cocoa butter without compromising on its rheological and processing characteristics. CBEs facilitate extended shelf-life and retard the bloom formation in chocolates, thus enhancing the functionality of the end product.

Bakery products accounted for the largest market share in the specialty fats market in 2016.

On the basis of application, bakery products accounted for the largest market share in 2016. High-income countries such as the UK, Canada, the US, Germany, and Spain have experienced a growth in the production and consumption of ultra-processed food, mainly bakery products such as bread, pastries, cakes, and cookies, in the past few years. Shortenings, creaming fats, and specialty oils such as cake oils are increasingly used to enhance the product performance and ensure higher consumer acceptance. These factors have accelerated the growth of this segment.

The dry segment accounted for a larger market share in the specialty fats market in 2016.

On the basis of form, the dry form of specialty fats accounted for a larger market share, followed by the liquid form.

Commercially, vegetable oils are processed to attain a solid fat with optimum fat content to provide the required melting properties in a particular application. Their dry form also helps them to function as a replacer for dairy and cocoa fats and bear a resemblance either in physical and/or chemical properties to dairy butter, dairy whipping cream, and cocoa butter without compromising on the palatability and quality of the end product. Due to these factors, the market for the dry form of specialty fats accounted for a larger share.

The Asia Pacific dominated the specialty fats & oils market in 2016.

The Asia Pacific accounted for the largest market share in 2016. The specialty fats & oils market is consolidated in the Asia Pacific and dominated by a few companies such as The Nisshin Oillio Group, IOI Loders Croklaan, Manildra, D&L Industries, Fuji Oil, Musim Mas, Mewah International, and Wilmar International. In Asia Pacific countries such as China and Indonesia, the specialty fats & oils market is driven by the rising preferences for bakery products, chocolates, and confectioneries. Also, Malaysia and Indonesia are the world’s largest producers and exporters of palm oil. These factors have fueled the growth of the specialty fats & oils market in the Asia Pacific region.

This report includes a study of the marketing and development strategies, along with the product portfolios of the leading companies. It includes the profiles of leading companies such as Cargill (US), Wilmar International (Singapore), Bunge (US), AAK AB (Sweden), IOI Group (Malaysia), Manildra (Australia), D&L Industries (Philippines), Fuji Oil (Japan), Musim Mas (Singapore), Mewah International (Singapore), IFFCO (UAE), and The Nisshin Oillio Group (Japan).

