American Horror Story, Smallville, DC Stars Among New Wizard World Virtual Experiences This Week

LOS ANGELES, CA, 2020-Jul-22 — /EPR Network/ — Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB:WIZD) brings more “Wizard World Virtual Experiences” featuring stars of iconic franchises across its digital video platforms this week. On Tuesday, July 21, at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, Naomi Grossman, Marti Matulis, Teddy Sears and Alexander Ward of “American Horror Story” will appear. Also on Tuesday, at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT, it’s John Glover and Sam Jones III from “Smallville.” Then on Thursday at 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT, it’s two memorable characters from the DC universe when K Callan (“Lois & Clark: The New Adventures of Superman”) and Nicholle Tom (“Justice League Unlimited”) take the virtual stage. Rounding out the week on Sunday at 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT is a second set of stars from “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Lucy Davis, Luke Cook, Michelle Gomez and Miranda Otto.

In addition, the WizTV series features author Charles Leerhsen, author of the new book Butch Cassidy: The True Story of an American Outlaw on Wednesday at 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT. Then on Thursday at 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT pop artist Matt Taylor will discuss his varied work, including his blockbuster movie posters and current Topps Project 2020, reimagining classic baseball cards. Later on Thursday (7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT) it’s WizQuiz, nerdy survivor style trivia with Wizard World’s own MikeGDoesThings.

During each celebrity session, the celebrities will participate in a FREE live moderated video Q&A, followed by one-on-one video chats, recorded videos and autographs. Sessions are accessible to virtual attendees on their computer and mobile devices via http://www.wizardworldvirtual.com.

As part of the events, fans across the globe can:

Submit questions via chat during the free 45-minute panels (open to everyone, no entry fee to watch or submit). Panels available for viewing live or on demand via Twitch: https://www.twitch.tv/wizardworldvirtual; YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/wizardworld; and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/wizardworld/

Participate in a personal, exclusive two-minute live video chat with each celebrity (paid) (vary by celebrity)

Purchase a recorded video from each star specifying the message if desired

Purchase an autograph on an 8”x10” photo

Pricing varies by item for the individual chat, video and autographs, available on the Website.

Upcoming Wizard World Virtual Experiences

Tuesday, July 21, “American Horror Story,” Naomi Grossman, Marti Matulis, Teddy Sears, Alexander Ward · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Tuesday, July 21, “Smallville,” John Glover, Sam Jones III · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Wednesday, July 22, Butch Cassidy author Charles Leerhsen · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Thursday, July 23, “DC Stars,” K Callan, Nicholle Tom · 1 p.m. ET / 10 a.m. PT

Thursday, July 23, pop artist Matt Taylor · 4 p.m. ET / 1 p.m. PT

Thursday, July 23, “WizQuiz,” nerdy survivor style trivia with MikeGDoesThings · 7 p.m. ET / 4 p.m. PT

Sunday, July 26, “Chilling Adventures of Sabrina,” Lucy Davis, Michelle Gomez, Miranda Otto · 6 p.m. ET / 3 p.m. PT

About Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (OTCBB: WIZD)

Wizard Entertainment, Inc. (www.wizardworld.com) produces comic, gaming and pop culture conventions across North America that celebrate the best in pop culture: movies, television, gaming, live entertainment, tech, comics, sci-fi, graphic novels, toys, original art, collectibles, contests and more. A first-class lineup of topical programming and entertainment takes place at each event, with celebrity Q&A’s, comics-themed sessions, costume contests, movie screenings, evening parties and more. Wizard World Virtual Experiences powers a content-rich channel that provides fans with the opportunity to enjoy programming and to directly connect with celebrities via a variety of video platforms. Additional initiatives may soon include an augmented touring schedule of Wizard World shows, fixed-site installations, curated e-commerce, and the production and distribution of content both in the U.S. and internationally. Fans can interact with Wizard Entertainment at www.wizardworld.com and on Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, Instagram and other social media services. Additionally, Wizard Entertainment owns a minority interest in Cinedigm’s ( NASDAQ:CIDM) ConTv.

