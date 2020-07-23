Animal Wound Care Market worth $1,134.0 Million by 2021

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

The report “Animal Wound Care Market by Product [Surgical (Suture, Sealant, Glue) Advanced (Film, Foam, Hydrogel, Hydrocolloid dressing) Traditional (Dressing, Bandage, Absorbent, Tape) & NPWT Device] Animal (Companion, Livestock) & End User – Global Forecast to 2021″, analyses and studies the major market drivers, restraints, and opportunities in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

Download PDF Brochure :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=253831778

The animal wound care market witnessed healthy growth during the last decade and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 6.7% between 2016 and 2021 to reach 1,134.0 Million by 2021. The growth in this market is majorly attributed to factors such as rising pet adoption, increasing number of veterinary practitioners and rise in their income levels in developed economies, rising demand for pet insurance coupled with growing animal health expenditure, and rising awareness about animal health.

The global animal wound care market is segmented based on product, animal type, end user, and geography. Based on product type, the market is segmented into surgical wound care products, advanced wound care products, traditional wound care products, and therapy devices. Based on animal type, the market is segmented into companion animals and livestock animals. On the basis of end-users, the global animal wound care market is segmented into hospitals & clinics and home care. Similarly, on the basis of geography, the animal wound care market is segmented into North-America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World.

In 2015, surgical wound care product segment accounted for the largest share of the global animal wound care. The large share is mainly attributed to greater adoption of these products in hospitals and clinics for wound healing, rising incidence of wounds in pets, and increasing number of surgeries. However, advanced wound care products segment is expected to witness the highest growth over the next five years. The high growth in this segment can be attributed to the growing adoption of advanced wound care products over the traditional wound care products by veterinarians.

The companion animals segment accounted for the largest share of the animal wound care market and is expected to grow at a highest CAGR in the forecasted period. The large share and high growth of this segment can mainly be attributed to the growing companion animal population, increasing pet care expenditure, and growing demand for pet insurance across the globe. The hospitals and clinics accounted for the largest market share of the animal wound care market and is expected to grow at a higher CAGR in next five years.

North America is the largest regional segment for animal wound care owing to the well-established animal healthcare market. The largest share of this regional segment is driven by growing pet adoption, increasing number of veterinary conditions requiring surgeries, rising animal healthcare expenditure, and growing number of veterinary practitioners and their income levels. However, the market in the Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR, owing to large pool of companion and livestock animal population, rising pet adoption, growing awareness about animal health, and growing per capita animal health expenditure, especially in India and China.

Speak To Analyst :- https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=253831778

The market players, namely, B Braun Melsungen AG (Germany), Medtronic plc (Ireland), 3M Company (U.S.), and Ethicon Inc. (U.S.) held the major share of the animal wound care market and will continue to dominate the market between 2016 and 2021. Some of the major players operating in this market are Virbac (France), Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark), Neogen Corporation (U.S.), Acelity L.P. Inc. (U.S.), Bayer AG (Germany), Advancis Veterinary Ltd. (U.K), and Robinson Healthcare Limited (U.K.).

About MarketsandMarkets

MarketsandMarkets is the largest market research firm worldwide in terms of annually published premium market research reports. Serving 1700 global fortune enterprises with more than 1200 premium studies in a year, M&M is catering to a multitude of clients across 8 different industrial verticals. We specialize in consulting assignments and business research across high growth markets, cutting edge technologies and newer applications. Our 850 fulltime analyst and SMEs at MarketsandMarkets are tracking global high growth markets following the “Growth Engagement Model – GEM”. The GEM aims at proactive collaboration with the clients to identify new opportunities, identify most important customers, write “Attack, avoid and defend” strategies, identify sources of incremental revenues for both the company and its competitors.

M&M’s flagship competitive intelligence and market research platform, “RT” connects over 200,000 markets and entire value chains for deeper understanding of the unmet insights along with market sizing and forecasts of niche markets. The new included chapters on Methodology and Benchmarking presented with high quality analytical infographics in our reports gives complete visibility of how the numbers have been arrived and defend the accuracy of the numbers.

We at MarketsandMarkets are inspired to help our clients grow by providing apt business insight with our huge market intelligence repository.

Contact:

Mr. Aashish Mehra

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

630 Dundee Road

Suite 430

Northbrook, IL 60062

USA : 1-888-600-6441

Email: newsletter@marketsandmarkets.com