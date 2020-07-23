Here’s What Industry Insiders Say About Pressure Monitoring Market

Pune, India, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as rising prevalence of chronic and acute diseases increase in the aging population, new product launches, and technological advancements are driving the growth of this market. On the other hand, high cost of technological advancements, lack of trained professionals, accuracy of the devices and short shelf life is hindering the growth of this market.

The overall market for pressure monitoring is expected to reach $8,040.6 million by 2020 from $6,000.0 million in 2015, growing at a CAGR of 5.0% from 2015 to 2020

Pressure monitoring plays an important role in detecting the health problems of a patient. The major fluctuations of pressure in the vital areas of the body may cause various chronic and acute diseases such as diabetes, cardiac arrest, and glaucoma. Increase in the prevalence of the above mentioned diseases and growing aging population have increased the need for pressure monitoring and control in the market.

Global Pressure monitoring Market is Segmented on:

1. Product

2. Application

3. End User

The geographical regions mapped in the report are:

North America dominates the market, accounting for a major market share in 2014. Factors such as increasing prevalence of chronic and acute diseases such as hypertension and cardiac diseases, technological advancements, acceptability of the non-invasive pressure monitors among the patients, and existence of key market players in North America are driving the growth of this market.

