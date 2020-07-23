Pulse Flour Market Projected to Accelerate at a Stupendous CAGR of 10% During 2019 – 2026

The future of snacking is bright, big thanks to hectic lifestyles – stressful, sedentary and sickening. The binging – constant or conscience – is leading to greater demand for snacks. In 2018, Americans alone, consumed a massive volume of 386 billion snacks. But, a large part of this snacking is making innocuous. People are shifting from greasy and tasteful to incessant, light and healthful options.

And, thus it does not come as a surprise that demand for gluten-free cracker snacks is on an upward curve. In fact, causing much joy to a significant chunk of snackers that is serial in nature but growing increasingly health conscious, Warbutons and CIGI (Canadian International Grains Institute) are in a collaboration now, launching baked goods, based on pulse flour. This, again, is good news for a massive population of gluten allergic people worldwide, some two million of which are in North America alone.

Request for Sample Report with Statistical Info @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=S&rep_id=4454

A very important aspect of growing demand for pulse flour in snacking options is the rising awareness of need for protein in diets. And, since these go missing when people struggle with time constraints and severe energy deficiency after hard days at work, demand for the biomolecules in food items they consume the most – the easy to eat and the ready to eat snacks, available in endless variants in supermarkets across the globes.

Thus, as per experts in the pulse flour market, a high and impressive CAGR (Compound Annual Growth Rate) will thus be charted over the period from 2016 to 2025. They peg it at 10%, adding significantly to the market worth.

Regional Analysis – Asia Pacific to Stay Dominant

It is important to note here that one of the regions that will chart an easy, and notable growth curve between 2016 and 2024 is that of Asia Pacific (APAC) where the availability of pulses is easy thanks to high production levels in the region. Besides, awareness levels regarding healthy snacking are also growing significantly, creating lucrative opportunities of growth, ready to be tapped into by market players. It is also worth noting that the region is already a major consumer of chickpea and lentils in terms of every day food and snacking options – both sweet and savory. Thus, it should not be surprising at all that the region will be largest as well as fastest growing over the forecast period.

For More Detailed Information about Methodology @ https://www.factmr.com/connectus/sample?flag=RM&rep_id=4454

Competitive Landscape – Fragmented, Competitive, and Focused on Product Diversification

The global pulse flour market has a great deal of market players are employed in the landscape, making it a highly fragmented playfield. And, as it braces itself for future growth, the more players would enter the fray in search for higher revenues, making it more fragmented. It is pertinent to note here that in a number of countries, particularly in the developing world, local mills are a major source of pulse flour, and they are numerous. Some of the names that the world reckons with are Ingredion Incorporated, ADM, Best Cooking Pulses Inc., AGT Food & Ingredients, Harvest Innovations, CanMar Grain Products, Diefenbaker Seed Processors, Parakh Agro Industries Ltd. and Ganesh Grains Ltd. Players are serious about product development and are entering strategic alliances with other players, sometimes in different industries, to make sure they have a firm and larger hold on the global pulse flour market share over the forecast period. Major companies operating in global pulse flour market, include Anchor Ingredients Co. Llc, Archer Daniels Midland Company, Batory Foods, Inc., Best Cooking Pulses Inc., Blue Ribbon Grain & Pulses Pty Ltd, CanMar Grain Products, Diefenbaker Spice & Pulse, EHL Ingredients Limited, Great Western Grain Company Ltd, Ingredion Incorporated, SunOpta, Inc. and others.

About Fact.MR

Fact.MR is a fast-growing market research firm that offers the most comprehensive suite of syndicated and customized market research reports. We believe transformative intelligence can educate and inspire businesses to make smarter decisions. We know the limitations of the one-size-fits-all approach; that’s why we publish multi-industry global, regional, and country-specific research reports.

Media Release: https://www.factmr.com/media-release/1233/global-pulse-flour-market