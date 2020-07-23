DNA Vaccine Market Research and Technology | Top Company Profiles | Research Report

CITY, Country, 2020-Jul-23 — /EPR Network/ —

Global DNA Vaccine Market research report offers a complete breakdown of the industry scope, assumptions, segmentation, key strategies, revenue, shares and size of top players. This syndicated research report also provides application, regional, products insights and offer ready, data-driven answers to many industry-level questions.

Market Overview:

The Global DNA Vaccine Market size is expected to display higher growth rate over the next seven years. The market is subject to witness a substantial growth due to the high-end demand for effective and low cost vaccines. Growing prevalence of infectious diseases, ever-increasing geriatric population, rising vulnerability towards genetic diseases and rising number of resistant pathogens are expected to drive market demand for DNA vaccines in the upcoming years.

Key Players:

Arbutus Biopharma

Sanofi

Vical

Astellas Pharma

Dendreon

Merck & Co

Growth Drivers:

Factors responsible for the growth of the industry are rise in adoption of personalized medicine applications and DNA identification as a therapy. The personalised medicine application helps in the treatment of number of chronic diseases, thus driving the need for HLA typing for therapies. Furthermore, recent technological advancement and increasing adoption of digital services in healthcare sector is leads in increase of commercialization for next generation diagnostics, which is expected to fuel market demand for DNA vaccine over the forecast period. Rising influence of commercialization and digitalization in healthcare sector are driving the demand for DNA vaccine, in the recent years.

Market Segment:

Key Region:

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Latin America and Africa

Regional Insights:

North America has shown major growth in recent years owing to the rise in the implementation of latest technologies in medicine & pharmaceutical industry, prevalence of genetic diseases, increase in the number of research & development activities and existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure in the region.

Asia-Pacific region is predicted to hold major market share in the DNA vaccine market with massive growth in forecast period. Countries such as India, China and Singapore are leading the Asia-Pacific market with strong economic growth in the region, ever-growing geriatric population, increasing healthcare expenditure, and significant investment by leading industry players considering potential growth opportunities in the region.

