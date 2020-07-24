Dairy Processing Equipment Market to Witness Huge Growth by 2023

The report “Dairy Processing Equipment Market by Type (Pasteurizers, Homogenizers, Separators, Evaporators, Membrane Filtration), Application (Processed Milk, Fresh Dairy Products, Butter, Cheese, Milk Powder, Protein), Operation, and Region – Global Forecast to 2023″ The global dairy processing equipment market is estimated to be valued at USD 8.6 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach USD 11.2 billion by 2023, at a CAGR of 5.4%. The growing consumption of dairy products with the increase in disposable income is driving the dairy processing equipment market across the world.

The Asia Pacific is a key market for dairy processing equipment in the world. The country is focusing on adopting various new technologies from the developed countries to cater to the rising demand for dairy products, particularly infant nutrition. Increasing government support to improve the growth of the dairy sector in the country has offered opportunities for the equipment market. For instance, the NDDB (National Dairy Development Board) has implemented the national dairy plan to plug the gap between demand and supply. China witnesses a significant increase in the exports of dairy products in the Asia Pacific region, which is another factor influencing the market growth.

To know about the assumptions considered for the study download PDF brochure

The key players profiled in the dairy processing equipment market include GEA Group (Germany), SPX Flow (US), The Krones Group (Germany), Tetra Laval (Switzerland), Alfa Laval (Sweden), IMA Group (Italy), IDMC Limited (India), Feldmeier (US), Scherjon (Netherlands), Coperion (Germany), Van Den Heuvel (Netherlands), and JBT Corporation (US).

The key market players adopted various growth strategies such as new product launches, expansions, acquisitions, and agreements & partnerships to cater to the increasing demand for dairy processing. The companies are focusing on expanding their operations in various regions across the globe to establish themselves as leading players in the dairy processing equipment market.

GEA Group (Germany) is one of the largest players in the dairy processing equipment market. The company provides customized solutions for food, dairy processing, dairy farming, beverage, pharma, chemical, marine, leisure & sport, land-based transportation, and utilities. The dairy processing equipment caters to the market-specific applications such as cheese, dairy ingredients, ice cream, milk powders, creams, butter & spreads, desserts & fermented products, liquid dairy, and nutritional formula. The dairy processing equipment segment of the company caters to the market-specific applications such as cheese, dairy ingredients, ice cream, milk powders, creams, butter & spreads, desserts & fermented products, liquid dairy, and nutritional formula. The group has been expanding organically in Western Europe, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America. In February 2019, GEA Group secured a contract from Shijiazhuang Junlebao Dairy (China), to build a new facility catering to infant formula. This expansion would allow the company to expand its footprint in the infant formula business in China.

Speak to Analyst:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/speaktoanalystNew.asp?id=20762351

SPX Flow (US) is a supplier of highly specialized engineering solutions across the globe and has operations across 35 countries. The company operates through three major segments, namely, food & beverage, power & energy, and industrial. Within the food & beverage industry, some of the key products include mixing, drying, evaporation & separation systems, heat exchangers, and reciprocating & centrifugal pump technologies. Post the 2008 acquisition of APV Plc, a leading global supplier of process automation techniques for dairy, food, beverages, pharmaceutical, and healthcare industries, SPX Flow expanded its geographical footprint and established itself as one of the leading players in the food & beverage industry. In July 2018, SFX Flow partnered with V-Line (Saudi Arabia), to strengthen its operations in the Middle East. Through this partnership, the company can access the components, spare parts, support, and management services for SPX Flow’s customers in the dairy, food & beverage, and pharmaceutical sectors.