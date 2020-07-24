Cell Signaling Market Worth $3.51 billion | Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases | at a CAGR of 6.8%

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

The term “cell signaling” is used to define the complex interactive system of signals that regulates and mediate various cellular responses in the human body.

Cell signaling is used to study signaling pathways of cells in drug discovery and therapeutic development, to distinguish drug resistance patterns in cancerous cells. It also identifies the major signaling pathways impacted by specific drug treatments. Cell signaling pathways—also called signal transduction pathways—act as connecting links between environmental stimuli and the corresponding cellular response. These signaling pathways mainly consist of proteins that can interact, move to specific locations, or be modified.

The Cell Signaling Market is projected to reach USD 3.51 billion, at a CAGR of 6.8%

Based on product, the market is segmented into consumables and instruments. The cell signaling consumables segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market. The increasing number of cell signaling research activities and rising incidence of chronic diseases are some of the major factors contributing to the segments large market share.

By pathway, the cell signaling market is segmented into AMP-activated protein kinase (AMPK), Akt, ErbB/HER, Hedgehog (Hh), NF-êB, Janus kinase and signal transducer and activator of transcription (JAK/STAT), Notch, and other signaling pathways. The Akt pathway segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the market .

Based on signaling type, the market is segmented into paracrine, endocrine, autocrine, juxtacrine, and other signaling types (intracrine and neuronal signaling). The endocrine segment is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market

Major Market Developments

In 2016, Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.) acquired FEI Company (U.S.) to strengthen its high-performance electron Microscopy business.

In 2017, Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.) launched BD Resolve Single-Cell Gene Expression platform. This has strengthen the position of company in cell signalling market.

In 2016, Cell Signaling Technology Inc. (U.S.) launched CellSimple Cell Analyzer. This helped company to strengthen the presence in cell signalling market.

Major Market Growth Drivers:

Rising Incidence of Chronic Diseases

Availability of Funding for Cell-Based Research

Technological Advancements in Cell-Based Research Instruments

Growth of End-Use Industries

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

On the basis of region, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is estimated to account for the largest share of the cell signaling market. Growth in this regional segment is driven by the growth in geriatric population, rising incidence of chronic diseases, and improved life science research infrastructure in the region.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The key players in the cell signaling market include Merck KGaA (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (U.S.), Becton, Dickinson and Company (U.S.), Beckman Coulter, Inc. (U.S.) (a subsidiary of Danaher Corporation), Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (U.S.), PerkinElmer Inc. (U.S.), QIAGEN N.V. (Netherlands), Cell Signaling Technology, Inc. (U.S.), Promega Corporation (U.S.), Bio-Techne Corporation (U.S.), Abcam plc (U.K.), Miltenyi Biotec (Germany), Full Moon BioSystems, Inc. (U.S.), Cell Biolabs, Inc. (U.S.)