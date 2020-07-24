Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine | Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases |

According to the new market research report “Collagen and Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine (by Source (Bovine, Porcine, Marine), Application (Wound Care, Orthopedic, Cardiovascular)), Value and Volume Analysis – Global Forecast” published by MarketsandMarkets™.

How the Market Growth looks like and Industry Segmentation?

The Global Collagen Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach $679.9 Million, at a CAGR of 10.1% during the forecast period.

The Global Gelatin Market for Regenerative Medicine is projected to reach $94.9 Million, at a CAGR of 7.8% during the forecast period.

By source, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into bovine collagen, porcine collagen, marine collagen, and other sources. The bovine collagen segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment is attributed to the lower cost and extensive availability of bovine collagen.

On the basis of application, the global collagen market for regenerative medicine has been segmented into orthopedic, wound care, cardiovascular, and other applications. The orthopedic applications segment is expected to command the largest share of the global collagen market for regenerative medicine. The large share of this segment can primarily be attributed to the high prevalence of osteoporosis.

Browse 155 Market Data Tables and 48 Figures spread through 177 Pages and in-depth TOC – Request Research Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=95663122

Major Market Growth Drivers:

  • Availability of Government and Private Funding for R&D
  • Rising Prevalence of Chronic Diseases
  • Rapid Growth in Aging Population
  • Increasing Research on Collagen and Gelatin-Based Products

Objectives of the Study

  • To define, describe, and forecast the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine by source, application, and region
  • To provide detailed information regarding the major factors influencing the growth of the market (drivers, restraints, opportunities, and challenges)
  • To analyze micromarkets with respect to the individual growth trends, prospects, and contributions to the overall market
  • To profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their product portfolios, and core competencies in the global collagen and gelatin market for regenerative medicine

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=95663122

Geographical Regions Mapped in Report:

North America is expected to account for the largest share of the collagen market for regenerative medicine. The high incidence of periodontitis, increasing prevalence of heart diseases and diabetes in the U.S., and growing number of research studies in Canada are the major factors supporting the growth of this market. The Asia-Pacific region is projected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Major Key Players Mapped in Research Report:

The major players operating in the global collagen market for regenerative medicine include Integra LifeSciences Holding Corporation (U.S.), Collagen Matrix, Inc. (U.S.), Collagen Solutions plc (U.K.), Royal DSM (Netherlands), Vornia Biomaterials, Ltd. (Ireland), SYMATESE (France), and NuCollagen, LLC. (U.S.). The major players operating in the global gelatin market for regenerative medicine include GELITA AG (Germany), Nitta Gelatin, Inc. (Japan), and PB Gelatin (Belgium).

