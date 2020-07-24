Major Key Players in the Microbiome Sequencing Services Market

Baseclear B.V. (Netherlands), Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark), Molzym GmbH & Co. KG (Germany), Zymo Research Corp. (U.S.), Rancho Biosciences (U.S.), Microbiome Therapeutics, LLC. (U.S.), Microbiome Insights Inc. (Canada), OpenBiome (U.S.), Resphera Biosciences, LLC. (U.S.), and MR DNA (Molecular Research LP) (U.S.) are some of the key players in the microbiome sequencing services market.

In technology segment, the major players are Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark), and Zymo Research Corp. (U.S.). These companies have a strong reputation and customer base.

Among these players in the technology segment, Clinical-Microbiomics A/S (Denmark) has strengthened its position in the market through the adoption of organic as well as inorganic strategies such as new product launches, service launches and agreements, collaborations, and partnerships. Between 2014 and 2017, the company introduced new services in its portfolio. For instance, in 2017, Clinical-Microbiomics A/S launched a new metagenomics platform for microbiome systems. This platform will reduce the cost of comprehensive whole-genome metagenomics profiling. Similarly, in 2016, partnered with Gubra ApS (Denmark) to focus on analyzing the role of the microbiome in conditions related to diabetes, obesity, and fatty liver disease.

Furthermore, Zymo Research Corp. (U.S.) has strengthened its position in the market through the adoption of organic strategies such as new product and services launch. For instance in 2016, Zymo Research Corp. launched the ZymoBIOMICS workflow suite for microbiomics research. This suite includes ZymoBIOMICS products and ZymoBIOMICS services that cover the entire workflow of microbiomics from sample collection to data analysis.

Agreements, collaborations, and partnerships are the most preferred strategy adopted by key players in this market. Players adopted this strategy to increase their market share, cater to customers’ demands, and consolidate their market presence.

Increase in use of microbiomes in genomics, proteomics, and metabolomics and technological advancements in next-generation sequencing (NGS), rise in lifestyle diseases, increased use of prebiotics and probiotics by consumer, and focus of the major players to introduce innovative and novel microbiome based drugs to meet the prerequisites for drugs with less or no side effects may boost the microbiome sequencing services market. On the other hand, lack of detailed research, government regulations, and ethical & legal issues related to NGS are the major factors restraining the growth of microbiome sequencing services market.

