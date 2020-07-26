Reaction Monitoring Market | North America is expected to account for the Largest Share

PUNE, India, 2020-Jul-24 — /EPR Network/ —

Factors such as stringent regulatory guidelines in the pharmaceutical & biotechnology industry; expansion of the food and beverages industry; and Increasing public-private investments in life science research are driving the reaction monitoring market.

According to MarketsandMarkets – [165 Pages Report] the global reaction monitoring market is expected to reach USD 1.52 Billion by 2022 from USD 1.09 Billion in 2016 at a CAGR of 5.7% during the forecast period.

Browse 62 Market Data Tables and 36 Figures spread through 165 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Reaction Monitoring Market by Technology (Spectroscopy (MS, IR, UV, NMR, Raman), Chromatography (GC, LC), Calorimetry, Titrimetry, XRD), Mode (Quantitative, Qualitative), End User (Research, Pharma-Biotech, Food & Beverages Co) – Global Forecasts to 2022”

Stakeholders in Reaction Monitoring Market

Reaction monitoring instrument manufacturers, suppliers, and distributors

Chemical and analytical instrument manufacturers

Software developers and distributors

Third-party product suppliers and channel partners

Pharma & biotech companies

Clinical research and contract research organizations

Academic institutions and research laboratories

Environmental testing laboratories

Food and beverage product manufacturers

Hospitals and diagnostic centers

Custom service laboratories

Government and non-government organizations

National and international regulatory authorities

However, high product costs associated with analytical instruments is the major factor restraining the market growth to a certain extent.

In 2017, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the reaction monitoring market

The report covers the reaction monitoring market across four major geographies, namely, North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and the Rest of the World (RoW). North America is expected to command the largest share of the market in 2017 due to the availability of private-public funding & investments for life science research, stringent regulatory framework for drug development & commercialization, effective implementation & industrial compliance with food safety regulations, rising adoption of technologically advanced pollution monitoring & control products, and growing number of clinical researches in this region. However, Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth rate during the forecast period.

Government investments to strengthen food processing & biomedical industry in China & India; rising public emphasis on effective pollution monitoring & control (especially air pollution, water pollution, and biohazard monitoring & control); and increasing public-private funding, investments, & grants for various research activities are some of the major factors driving the growth of the Asia Pacific market.

The major players in the market are Agilent (US), Danaher (US), PerkinElmer (US), Shimadzu (Japan), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), Bio-Rad Laboratories (US), Bruker (US), Waters (US), Hitachi High-Technologies (Japan), Merck (Germany), ABB (Switzerland), Mettler-Toledo International (US) , and HORIBA (Japan).

