Home Based Businesses are Big Business

Jacksonville, FL, United States, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — With people staying home now more than ever, there has never been a better time to launch a home based business. This year, the IRS has already issued 900,000 new business EIN’s with almost 600,000 reporting to be a non-high-propensity business, dwarfing previous years statistics.

Last week alone, over 112,000 new businesses were formed, providing a national weekly increase of 79% over last year, according to The Census Bureau data on business formation. Many states saw record-setting triple-digit increases in new applications with Louisiana topping the charts at a whopping 260% increase over the same week last year.

Apparently, many innovative entrepreneurs have discovered the comfort, freedom, and safety of working from home and are starting to get their businesses up and running. A recent Gallup poll indicates that almost 60% of former office workers would prefer to work from home even if their companies offer a return to the workplace option.

Just because people are at home doesn’t mean they have a lot of free time or a big budget to get their ideas off the ground. Filing a new business application is step one to having a legitimate home based business, and creating a website is usually step two.

Internet Entrepreneur and author Jodi Stout has put together an easy to follow guide that shares how anyone, tech-savvy or not, can create their website in a matter of hours. Her new book, How to Get Your Home Business Online FAST, is available now on Amazon.

“I’ve been developing web properties and internet marketing strategies for over 22 years, on every platform, for companies large and small,” explained Stout. “When I realized how many people suddenly needed to work from home, I wanted to help. So I created this guide that shows you exactly how to bring your business idea to life online in record time.”

In the book, Stout shares 10 easy steps to launch a website in just 10 hours. From choosing the perfect domain name to creating captivating content, each step is fast, easy, and inexpensive. The book is geared to aspiring entrepreneurs with little to no technical experience, which means anyone can quickly develop a professional online presence.

Raymond Aaron, New York Times Bestselling author, shared his review of the book, saying, “Albert Einstein once said that ‘the definition of genius is taking the complex and making it simple.’ Jodi has done just that in this exceptional, no-nonsense guide that features crystal clear directions and shortcuts only the pros know. If you’re ready to get that business idea out of your head and onto the web but don’t know where to start…this is it!”

If you’re an aspiring entrepreneur who wants to start making money working from home, learn How to Get Your Home Business Online FAST. Home based business owners are invited to find many more free resources for home business success on Jodi Stout’s blog, YourHomeBusinessOnline.com.

# # #

About Jodi Stout: Jodi Stout is an author and award-winning internet entrepreneur. With a degree in New Media Communications, an obsession with technology and a heaping dose of entrepreneurial spirit, she began launching internet businesses in 1996, long before Google was a verb. Since then, she has developed hundreds of successful web properties that have brought millions of dollars in revenue to her clients. For more information, contact Jodi at Jodi@JodiStout.com or (516) 415-1933.

Media Contact:

Jodi Stout, President

Compass New Media, LLC

publisher@compassnewmedia.com