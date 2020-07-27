ChainUP’s New Fiat-to-Crypto Payment Gateway Extends to 146 Countries and Regions

Singapore, Singapore, 2020-Jul-27 — /EPR Network/ — ChainUP, leading blockchain technology provider, now offers fiat-to-crypto credit card services that extend to more than 146 countries and regions.

This is a newly implemented payment gateway which supports forty of the most popular cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin Bitcoin Cash and Ethereum. It also integrates over three hundred payment options, for instance Visa, MasterCard and Apple Pay, to name a few.

A value-added functionality for ChainUP’s white label exchanges, it will help simplify the purchase of cryptocurrencies. Furthermore, exchanges hosted on ChainUP Cloud do not even require fiat money deposits.

First, users start by verifying their identities via KYC/AML procedures, which then allows them to use USD, EUR, GBP or other fiat currencies to conduct transactions. The payment system requires only one-key activation in 5 minutes. Thereafter, successful payment transactions will see crypto funds show up in 2-10 minutes in user accounts. Utilizing state-of-the-art technologies to combat fraud, the system intercepts transactions deemed fraudulent before they can be completed.

The ChainUP group strategy has included the double implementation of globalization and localization at the same time. The company has currently been expanding its markets in numerous countries and regions worldwide. Establishing in-depth relationships, they have reached strategic partnerships with over a hundred quality super-node partners. The new fiat-to-crypto credit card services will further serve to promote the localizing of ChainUP’s blockchain tech services in international markets.

